Prakruti Mishra on her latest single Aayekyon, finding her voice in music, and putting Odisha on the national map

Actress and singer Prakruti Mishra, widely known for her work in Odia films and Hindi television, including her National Film Award (Special Mention) for Hello Arsi and appearances in Ace of Space 2 and Laal Ishq, has just released her latest single, Aayekyon, in collaboration with singer Satyajeet Jena.

How Prakruti Mishra is blending acting, music, and authenticity

Describing the track, the Ollywood star tells Indulge, "Aayekyon is a deeply emotional piece that captures the raw and painful feeling of unfinished conversations and lingering emotions. It's structured like a phone call between two people who were once very close but have drifted apart with time and distance. In the song, the boy is trying to reconnect, while the girl has already moved on. What makes this song unique is its honesty and the fact that it doesn’t romanticise heartbreak. Instead, it reflects that powerful moment when you realise that closure sometimes comes from accepting the end, not rekindling it.”

She adds that the song’s production beautifully mirrors the emotional weight of the lyrics. “From the instrumentation to the vocal delivery, everything is designed to enhance the story and pull listeners into that moment. It’s for anyone who’s ever made that one call, hoping to turn back time, and been met with silence.”

Speaking about her collaboration with singer Satyajeet Jena, Prakruti shares, “It was incredibly special. He’s not just a brilliant artiste, he’s like family to me. There's a comfort and unspoken understanding between us that goes beyond music. Satyajeet brings so much soul to his voice, and he connected instantly with the emotional tone of Aayekyon. It all came together so naturally.”

Music, for Prakruti, is a part of her DNA. Her father, Manmath Mishra, is a veteran Odia music composer. “Even though I’ve never had formal classical training, music has always been an inseparable part of my life. Growing up with my father’s music, surrounded by melodies and instruments, definitely shaped my creative instincts. It was always natural for me to express myself through music.”

When it comes to her creative process, she says it all begins with a feeling. “It usually starts with an emotion or a real-life moment that stirs something in me. I begin composing from that space. I don’t overthink it. I just let the music flow from an honest place.”

Ask her how juggles her dual roles as an actress and singer, she admits, “It’s been a journey. Acting came early and naturally to me, but as I matured, I felt the urge to express something deeper and more personal. Music became that space. I never planned it; songs and melodies just started flowing when I was going through emotional phases. That connection made me want to explore music more seriously.”

She acknowledges that the transition wasn’t always easy. “There were times I doubted myself, whether I could really do this, whether people would accept this side of me. But over time, I realised both acting and music are simply ways of telling stories. When it comes from an honest place, it resonates. Now, doing both feels like I’m finally expressing all parts of myself.”

When questioned why artistes from Odisha have not really stormed the national scene in large number, she says, “The talent in Odisha has always been immense- rich, raw, and rooted in culture. What’s often missing is visibility and infrastructure. But that’s starting to change. With digital platforms, social media, and shifting audience dynamics, we’re no longer waiting for permission to be seen. This generation is breaking barriers. Artistes from Odisha are stepping into the national spotlight, and I feel proud to be a part of that shift. Odisha is more than its traditions; it’s a hub of rising talent.”

Naming her inspirations, she calls Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen her ultimate game-changers. “Priyanka’s crossover from Bollywood to Hollywood, while also exploring music, wasn’t just impressive, it felt personal. She showed me that breaking boundaries is possible for someone like me. Sushmita Sen, with her grace and boldness, has always been a powerful force. Both taught me that it’s not about fitting in, but about standing out and evolving fearlessly. Their journeys lit a fire in me to chase my dreams without apology.”

When asked what she did differently from others in Odisha, Prakruti says, “For me, it was about consistency, showing up every single day, even when no one was watching. I didn’t wait for big moments or validation. I just kept creating and growing, quietly. Odisha has given me deep roots, its classical arts, its silent brilliance. I didn’t try to escape where I came from. I embraced it and added one thing- persistence. I truly believe talent is everywhere, but it’s consistency that opens doors.”

Ask her about upcoming projects, the Ollywood star says, “I’ll be sharing more heartfelt songs, music that tells real, emotional stories and lingers long after it’s heard. On the film front, I’m thrilled to be part of a global project called Bindusagar with Platoon One Films. It’s an incredible opportunity to tell a powerful story on a larger platform. I’m just getting started and there’s so much more I want to create and share.”

