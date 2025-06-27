L Subramaniam, Ambi Subramaniam, and TM Krishna to honour cultural icon TT Vasu with special Chennai concert

It looks like the month of July will start on a high note for music enthusiasts in Chennai. Two doyens of Carnatic music, violin exponent L Subramaniam along with his son, Ambi Subramaniam, and Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna, are set to pay tribute to the late TT Vasu, a cultural visionary and passionate patron of Carnatic music. Lovingly known as “the man who could never say no,” the son of TT Krishnamachari, India’s first Finance and Commerce Minister, supported young talents, bold ideas, or a social cause until his demise in 2005.

Ambi Subramaniam, TM Krishna to honour TT Vasu with special Chennai concert

Recalling some fond memories, violinist L Subramaniam, who was very close to Vasu tells Indulge, “I met TT Vasu sometime after the 1980s, once I had finished my concerts with the New York Philharmonic and other things abroad. When we met, he invited me for tea. We were chatting in his office, and suddenly he said, “You’ve been playing so much; I’ve been reading about you in the newspapers. Why don’t you play for me?” I thought he was asking me to play accompaniment. I told him, “You know I don’t play accompaniment.”

He immediately said, “No, no—who is asking you to accompany them? You play as a soloist. Whatever you want to do.” He was always like that—very direct, precise, and to the point. I told him I would do it, but only if I got a prime slot. Until then, South Indian violin solos weren’t given those prime slots, like December 31 or January 1.

Those were usually reserved for top North Indian musicians like Pandit Ravi Shankar or Ali Akbar Khan or for dance legends like Vyjayanthimala. He said, “You pick any slot you want. But you must play.” So, I did. That year, I played the first South Indian violin solo in the prime slot, thanks to Vasu. We agreed I would play every alternate year. The following years, I invited artistes like Ali Akbar Khan, Zakir Hussain, and others for collaborations.

L Subramaniam adds that the duo became very close over time. “Whenever I was in Chennai, there was always lunch, dinner, or tea at his house. Sometimes, he’d take me to this little park restaurant in Adyar. He said it was his place. He always made sure I was taken care of. On January 1st, 1991, he asked me to do a violin trio as a tribute to my father, who was turning 80 that month. Sadly, my father (V Lakshminarayana) passed away on December 4. I told Vasu I couldn’t perform.

He said, “Please don’t cancel. Let me use the slot to promote a young instrumentalist.” That’s who he was, always championing young artistes. He discovered and supported talents like Mandolin Srinivas and many others. Eventually, I told him I wanted to start a festival in memory of my father. He immediately said, “Fine. We end the Academy concerts on January 1st. I’ll give you January 2nd.”

He agreed and organised everything, including the venue and logistics. I wanted MS Subbulakshmi to inaugurate the festival. She had been a close friend of my father. Vasu took me to her home. We went in his old, lovely car. They welcomed us warmly. I told them about the festival, and she immediately agreed to attend. I also requested her to light the lamp and sing a prayer. They said yes.

Vasu took care of everything, be it the lamp, oil, my father’s photo, even the nadaswaram for the inauguration. From then on, Vasu told me, “If you do this festival every year, you have to perform in it too.” So, I did. One year, we had Bismillah Khan. We brought in great artistes from across India and abroad. He was a great friend, a genuine rasika, and a man of his word. He never made empty promises. He was honest and straightforward. When he passed away, I truly felt that Indian classical music had lost one of its greatest supporters.”

L. Subramaniam adds that the concept of jugalbandi was new at the academy back then. “ I introduced North-South jugalbandis that too was because of his open-mindedness. All of that helped establish my festival. Arun, Vasu’s son, stayed in touch with me over the years. We’ve been close, and he always remembered how important his father was to me—and I to his father. Now, after a decade, he’s reviving a special concert in Vasu’s memory and asked me to play. I’m happy to do it.”

As for his performance at the concert, he says, “For the concert, I’ll be playing a duet with my son Ambi. I’ll begin with a traditional varnam, then move to kritis, and end with a thillana, just like a traditional Carnatic concert. I’m looking forward to performing in Chennai again. I don’t perform often, maybe twice a year in any city. One is always reserved for my father’s (Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival), which continues with RR Sabha now. This concert in memory of TT Vasu will be my second for this year.”

Echoing his thoughts is Ambi Subramaniam, “We're really excited to be performing a full-length Carnatic concert in Chennai, and what's making it even more special is the incredible percussion ensemble joining us. Appa and I will be accompanied by four outstanding artistes— VV Ramanamurthyji on the mridangam, N Radhakrishnanji on the ghatam, Swaminathan Selvaganeshji on the kanjira, and G Satya Saiji on the morsing. This concert holds a lot of meaning for us, as it is dedicated to the memory of TT Vasu, who was not only a dear friend of Appa’s for many years but also someone I remember fondly from my childhood. I have vivid memories of seeing him at the Music Academy and how deeply he cared about the arts. It’s truly an honour for us to perform this concert in tribute to him. We’re looking forward to presenting a thoughtfully curated set of pieces, and we're especially excited to share the stage with such an exceptional percussion team for this special occasion.”

For Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna, it was TT Vasu, who was the force behind his stage debut. “He was actually a very close cousin of my father’s, though they were far more than just cousins. They were incredibly close, and I’ve seen him at home since I was a child. Long before I knew anything about his association with the Music Academy or his public presence, he was already a larger-than-life figure in my world. He had this charismatic personality, full of life, and completely informal. To me, he was like a star. He’d drive around in his old black Herald, and he and my dad, who had a 1967 BMW, would often discuss their love for vintage cars. That connection made him my “star uncle” even before he became a well-known public figure.

Interestingly, Krishna says that Vasu also played a part in my musical journey. “He was the one who suggested I perform my first concert. I was just 12. The Academy had launched the Spirit of Youth series, and he asked my teacher if I could perform in one of the slots. I had never sung publicly before, but Vasu’s encouragement is what pushed me onstage. So, in many ways, my journey as a performer started because of him. My first concert was in October 1988, and it was entirely his idea.”

When asked what the audience can expect from this concert, he says, “I usually walk in with a blank slate as I don’t pre-program my concerts. But I believe it’s very important to celebrate people like Vasu. We have short memories. We often forget the people who laid the foundation for the cultural landscape we now take for granted. In the 1980s and ’90s, Chennai's cultural scene was very different."

"Vasu was a breath of fresh air—modern, cosmopolitan, and open-minded. He changed the tone of the Carnatic music world in many subtle and not-so-subtle ways. His influence extended beyond the Music Academy. He had an incredible ability to connect across generations. He never made distinctions between senior and junior musicians, and everyone was treated with the same warmth. You’d find him chatting and joking with young artistes as easily as with legends. That was something rare. What truly stood out about him was his willingness to get things done. If something needed to be done—sweeping, arranging chairs—he wouldn’t wait for someone else. He’d just do it himself. That sense of responsibility, humility, and hands-on leadership was unique. I think it’s wonderful that his son, Arun Vasu, is organising this tribute. It’s a beautiful way to remember someone who helped shape the cultural spirit of this city," he shares.

Rs 350 onwards. July 5 and 6

At The Music Academy, TTK Road

