Tom Felton shares special post after Gandhi premiere at TIFF 2025

Harry Potter star Tom Felton shared a special post for the upcoming series Gandhi, which premiered in Toronto Film Festival and was met with a standing ovation.

All you need to know about Gandhi

The series focuses on Mahatma Gandhi’s life, Pratik Gandhi plays the titular role of the freedom fighter while Tom plays his close confidant during his time in London.

On Tuesday, Tom posted pictures alongside the cast and crew of the show with the caption, “To my brother in arms @pratikgandhiofficial the cast and crew that made this happen. What an honour it was to premiere 'Gandhi' at @tiff_net to a standing ovation this weekend- @hansalmehta.”