Years after the popular Bengali television serial Ichche Nodee and filmmaker Aritra Sen's Bengali film Shohorer Ushnotomo Diney, the popular on-screen duo, Vikram Chatterjee and Solanki Roy, are back again with their next, Rajkonnya, a Joydeep Banerjee directorial.
The film follows Vikram Chatterjee's Dibya and Somdatta, played by Solanki Roy. The plot follows a relationship that begins in school, takes new turns in college, and matures by the time they reach their 30s and enter professional life. By portraying three distinct time periods on screen, the makers aim to present love, relationships, and the changes in life in a fresh light.
Speaking about the project, Vikram Chatterjee shared that he had been planning to work on this story for a long time, but he specifically wanted to make the film with Solanki. Due to Solanki’s busy schedule with other projects, it took nearly three and a half years to bring the film to life.
On the other hand, Solanki Roy remarked that growing up, they watched sweet 90s romance films, which is why she immediately liked the premise of this story. Additionally, she is optimistic that her friendly rapport with the director, producer, and co-star will make the working experience even more delightful.
In the film, Vikram will be seen in two different age brackets. Alongside the changes in age and time, his acting and appearance will feature notable transformations. From the yearning to win over his love to the inner conflicts and relationship struggles—the character will unfold multiple dimensions before the audience.
Friendship also holds a significant place in the film. Unmesh Ganguly and Durbar Sharma play Dibya's closest friends. Vikram says, "Everyone has two such friends in their lives because of whom many good and bad things happen. In Dibya's life, those two friends are Shoeb and Anirban. They are two crucial pillars of the film." To this, Joydeep adds, "Rajkonnya is actually a story of all of us growing up, the story of an entire generation. It's about our bygone days, anger, love, quarrels, friendship, separation, and that special person in our lives whom we can never forget."
Sourav Chakraborty plays an important role in the film, alongside actors like Sutirtha Saha, Nayonika Sarkar, Debaprasad Halder, Sudip Mukherjee, and others.
Filming for the movie has already begun, and it is slated for a theatrical release next year.