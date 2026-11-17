Speaking about the project, Vikram Chatterjee shared that he had been planning to work on this story for a long time, but he specifically wanted to make the film with Solanki. Due to Solanki’s busy schedule with other projects, it took nearly three and a half years to bring the film to life.

On the other hand, Solanki Roy remarked that growing up, they watched sweet 90s romance films, which is why she immediately liked the premise of this story. Additionally, she is optimistic that her friendly rapport with the director, producer, and co-star will make the working experience even more delightful.

In the film, Vikram will be seen in two different age brackets. Alongside the changes in age and time, his acting and appearance will feature notable transformations. From the yearning to win over his love to the inner conflicts and relationship struggles—the character will unfold multiple dimensions before the audience.