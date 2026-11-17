Tom Holland’s superhero blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heading back to theatres with an extended cut, featuring previously unseen footage, deleted scenes and additional surprises for fans. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced on Tuesday that the film will return to the big screen on December 4, just weeks before the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

What can fans expect from the extended cut?

Sharing a new still featuring Holland as Peter Parker, the film’s official social media handle announced the re-release, writing, “Welcome to a brand new Brand New Day. The record-breaking movie is coming back to the big screen on December 4 with an extended cut featuring new scenes and a couple more surprises.” Tickets for the extended version will go on sale on November 19.