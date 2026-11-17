Tom Holland’s superhero blockbuster Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heading back to theatres with an extended cut, featuring previously unseen footage, deleted scenes and additional surprises for fans. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced on Tuesday that the film will return to the big screen on December 4, just weeks before the release of Avengers: Doomsday.
Sharing a new still featuring Holland as Peter Parker, the film’s official social media handle announced the re-release, writing, “Welcome to a brand new Brand New Day. The record-breaking movie is coming back to the big screen on December 4 with an extended cut featuring new scenes and a couple more surprises.” Tickets for the extended version will go on sale on November 19.
According to unconfirmed reports, the extended version, reportedly titled Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day, could feature approximately 10 minutes of additional footage. One of the most anticipated additions is said to be a deleted appearance by Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, popularly known as Night Nurse.
Dawson had previously revealed that she filmed a scene for the superhero film, but it did not make the final theatrical cut due to pacing and runtime considerations. The character has appeared in several Marvel television series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, serving as a medical ally to various superheroes.
The December 4 re-release comes just 13 days before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres on December 17. The timing has fuelled speculation among fans that the extended cut could contain clues or additional material connecting Peter Parker's story to the upcoming Avengers film, particularly following confirmation of Holland's return to the franchise.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he navigates life after Doctor Strange's spell erased everyone's memory of his identity in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Originally released in July, the film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo and Florence Pugh.
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