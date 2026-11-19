Having made a name for himself with crime thrillers such as Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, Kannai Nambathey, and Blackmail, director Mu Maran is turning over a new leaf with his upcoming film, Appa Kutty. Starring Vijay Antony, Preeti Asrani, and Lithanya, the film explores the bond between a father and his daughter, with the former going to great lengths to protect her from perilous circumstances.
So, was stepping away from his familiar crime-thriller territory a challenge? “Not at all! It came quite naturally to me. I was just choosing to tell a story from a different genre. I have always enjoyed crime thrillers, which is why I went on to make my second and third films in that space. However, people often suggested that I explore something different. Even after my debut, I was asked whether my next film would be a love story. I had been holding on to this ‘true story’ for quite some time and felt it was one that needed to be told. Once I decided to pursue it, I blended the real-life incident with a few fictional elements, and the story fell into place. It was never a conscious attempt to change my image as a filmmaker; I just felt it was time to tell a different kind of story.”
Talking about what audiences can expect from Appa Kutty, the director says the film’s strength lies in its unconventional narrative. “This isn’t your run-of-the-mill father-daughter story. There is something different about the way the narrative unfolds. We have made many wonderful films exploring this relationship, such as Thanga Meenkal and Anbulla Appa. What sets Appa Kutty apart, however, is the unique real-life incident on which the story is based.”
Speaking about his experience working with Vijay Antony, Mu Maran says, “I had a few actors in mind whom I thought would be suitable for this story. Vijay Antony was right at the top of my list, and I was delighted when he agreed to come on board. It was a great experience working with him. As an editor, Vijay Antony sir gives considerable importance to a director’s vision. The scenes are first edited on paper, after which he discusses what needs to be added or altered. I share my thoughts, and he checks whether I am happy with the changes before making the final call. As far as the music is concerned, I was quite happy with the first tune I heard. It suited the story beautifully, and everything eventually fell into place.”
When asked why he chose Preeti Asrani as the leading lady, Mu Maran says her performance in Ayothi made a lasting impression on him. “I thought she was excellent and needed someone with that kind of acting ability for this role. The romance in the film also required a certain maturity, and Preeti was the first person who came to Vijay Antony sir’s and my mind.”
Although the film revolves around a father-daughter relationship, the director insists that Preeti’s character has an identity of her own. “In fact, the film begins as a love story, but at a particular point, the narrative takes a turn and gradually transforms into a father-daughter story. Love, family emotions and relationships are all intertwined. Everything comes together like different strands of the same thread,” he explains.
The film’s shoot began in March and was wrapped up in less than two months. Recalling the schedule, Mu Maran says, “We spent 21 days in Ooty before returning to Chennai, where we continued filming for another 24 days. We completed the entire shoot in 45 days.”As Appa Kutty gears up for release, Mu Maran is confident that the film will strike a chord with audiences across age groups. “It’s a film that will appeal to all kinds of audiences. It has everything—action, comedy, romance, and emotions. Most importantly, when the film ends, audiences will be reminded of their own fathers.”
As for his next project, the director reveals that nothing has been finalised yet, although he hopes to get started soon.
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