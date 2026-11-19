When asked why he chose Preeti Asrani as the leading lady, Mu Maran says her performance in Ayothi made a lasting impression on him. “I thought she was excellent and needed someone with that kind of acting ability for this role. The romance in the film also required a certain maturity, and Preeti was the first person who came to Vijay Antony sir’s and my mind.”

Although the film revolves around a father-daughter relationship, the director insists that Preeti’s character has an identity of her own. “In fact, the film begins as a love story, but at a particular point, the narrative takes a turn and gradually transforms into a father-daughter story. Love, family emotions and relationships are all intertwined. Everything comes together like different strands of the same thread,” he explains.

The film’s shoot began in March and was wrapped up in less than two months. Recalling the schedule, Mu Maran says, “We spent 21 days in Ooty before returning to Chennai, where we continued filming for another 24 days. We completed the entire shoot in 45 days.”As Appa Kutty gears up for release, Mu Maran is confident that the film will strike a chord with audiences across age groups. “It’s a film that will appeal to all kinds of audiences. It has everything—action, comedy, romance, and emotions. Most importantly, when the film ends, audiences will be reminded of their own fathers.”

As for his next project, the director reveals that nothing has been finalised yet, although he hopes to get started soon.

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