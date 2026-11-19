Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan have reunited, bringing back a touch of nostalgia for fans of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G). The actors, who played the much-loved Pooja Sharma (Poo) and Rohan Raichand, respectively, in Karan Johar's 2001 family drama, have come together for a special announcement marking the film's 25th anniversary. Their reunion is part of an Airbnb initiative that will give fans an opportunity to step inside the iconic Raichand mansion, recreated in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan reunite for K3G anniversary

Kareena and Hrithik have reunited for a promotional announcement, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's 25th anniversary. The two actors last shared screen space in the 2003 film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

In the promotional video, the duo recreate several memorable moments from K3G. Kareena recreates Poo's iconic dialogues, including “How dare you?” and “Who are they?”, while Hrithik brings his trademark wit to the interaction. At one point, he says “10”, before revealing that he is rating himself. Their bond is at once romantic and competitive, as the pair argue about who will turn out to be the better host.

The video, which also features Karan Johar, has drawn enthusiastic responses from fans, with comments such as “Mazza aa gaya”, “OG” and “Loving it” flooding the post.

Titled At Home with the Raichands, the two-hour experience will run from December 1 to 6, with only 180 guest spots available across the six days. Fans will get to explore familiar corners of the mansion, including its grand staircase, the family study and Poo’s extravagant wardrobe.