Few filmmakers in Hindi cinema blend slapstick humour, warmth and sharp social commentary quite like Rajkumar Hirani. As the celebrated director marks his birthday on November 20, it is worth noting that the secret to Rajkumar's enduring box-office magic lies in his characters. They are gloriously imperfect, wildly funny and unmistakably human.
Played brilliantly by Arshad Warsi, Circuit is the ultimate ride-or-die best friend everyone wishes they had. With his effortless Mumbai slang, hilarious problem-solving methods and unwavering loyalty, Arshad turns a lovable sidekick into the film's emotional heartbeat. His blind devotion and deadpan comic timing remain truly unmatched in Hindi cinema.
Sharman Joshi brought every middle-class student's deepest anxieties to life as Raju Rastogi. Burdened by family expectations, superstitions and academic pressure, Raju’s nervous energy sparks genuine laughs whilst tugging at your heartstrings. Sharman’s earnest portrayal captures the universal fear of failure, making his eventual triumph feel deeply personal for audiences everywhere.
As the perpetually stressed medical college dean, Boman Irani delivered a masterclass in controlled chaos. Dr Asthana’s bizarre laughter therapy to suppress his boiling rage is hilariously familiar to anyone dealing with workplace pressure. Boman balances strict authority with absurd vulnerability, turning a rigid disciplinarian into an unexpectedly endearing and relatable figure.
Aamir Khan’s wide-eyed alien lands on Earth and immediately exposes the everyday absurdities humans accept without question. Through his innocent Bhojpuri banter and genuine confusion over social rules, Aamir delivers razor-sharp satire wrapped in pure slapstick humour. PK mirrors that awkward, bewildered outsider we have all felt like at some point.
Vicky Kaushal stole scenes effortlessly as Kamli, the loud, warm-hearted Gujarati friend who stands by his mate through every crisis. Armed with broken English, goofy charm and fierce honesty, Vicky crafted a character bursting with infectious energy. Kamli reminds us of that one chaotic friend who always shows up when it matters.