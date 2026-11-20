Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has revived a title that carries a controversial chapter in his cinematic journey. The actor's upcoming film with director SU Arun Kumar has been titled Sandiyar, bringing back a name he was forced to drop more than two decades ago. Interestingly, the same title was originally chosen for his 2004 film Virumaandi, which sparked a major controversy in Tamil Nadu.
The story dates back to 2003, when Kamal announced his ambitious project under the title Sandiyar. The announcement soon attracted opposition from K Krishnasamy, founder of the political party Puthiya Tamilagam. He objected to the title, arguing that it carried caste-related connotations and could glorify violence associated with caste conflicts in southern Tamil Nadu.
The word Sandiyar is generally associated with a rogue, troublemaker or street fighter, but its social and regional associations became the centre of the dispute. Krishnasamy warned that the title could revive communal tensions and promote what he described as a culture of violence.
The controversy escalated, with concerns also being raised about the safety of the film's shooting. However, amid the mounting opposition and the intervention of the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, the actor eventually decided to change the title and renamed it as Virumaandi and was released in 2004. Kamal Haasan wrote, edited, produced and directed the film, and also played the lead in it, opposite Pasupathy, Napoelean, and Abhirami.
Interestingly, Virumaandi, which explored honour, revenge, rural violence and capital punishment through a gripping narrative, went on to become one of the most acclaimed films in Kamal Haasan's career.The film had music by Ilaiyaraaja, which went on to become a massive hit.
Now, 23 years after the original announcement, the actor has reclaimed the title for his new collaboration with SU Arun Kumar. The first-look poster, featuring Kamal in an intense avatar, was unveiled by Raaj Kamal Films International on 6 November 2026. The film also brings together composer Anirudh Ravichander and stunt choreographers Anbariv.
However, the title's return has already reignited the old debate. Krishnasamy has once again expressed his opposition, submitted a petition seeking a ban on the title and demanding that the makers reconsider the name and warning of protests if it is retained.
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