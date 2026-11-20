The story dates back to 2003, when Kamal announced his ambitious project under the title Sandiyar. The announcement soon attracted opposition from K Krishnasamy, founder of the political party Puthiya Tamilagam. He objected to the title, arguing that it carried caste-related connotations and could glorify violence associated with caste conflicts in southern Tamil Nadu.

The word Sandiyar is generally associated with a rogue, troublemaker or street fighter, but its social and regional associations became the centre of the dispute. Krishnasamy warned that the title could revive communal tensions and promote what he described as a culture of violence.

The controversy escalated, with concerns also being raised about the safety of the film's shooting. However, amid the mounting opposition and the intervention of the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, the actor eventually decided to change the title and renamed it as Virumaandi and was released in 2004. Kamal Haasan wrote, edited, produced and directed the film, and also played the lead in it, opposite Pasupathy, Napoelean, and Abhirami.