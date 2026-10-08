Kamal Haasan and Shankar confirm Indian 3 revival as makers enter war mode

Acclaimed actor Kamal Haasan is set to step back into the boots of Senapathy, the righteous elderly crusader first introduced to audiences in Shankar's seminal 1996 blockbuster Indian. Beyond reprising the iconic titular anti-hero, Kamal will delve deeper into the historical family bloodline by portraying Senapathy’s valiant father, Veerasekaran Balram, adding a rich pre-independence dimension to the overarching narrative.

The third chapter was initially shot concurrently with Indian 2, which concluded with an intriguing teaser of the upcoming storyline before meeting a difficult theatrical run in July 2024. Despite initial box-office setbacks and months of mounting speculation regarding whether the third entry would ever see the light of day, the studio has firmly decided to forge ahead. Alongside Kamal, returning ensemble cast members include Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha and SJ Suryah.

Backed by a thunderous musical score from composer Anirudh Ravichander and evocative cinematography by Ravi Varman, the revived sequel promises an unapologetic, large-scale cinematic spectacle for viewers across the globe. While a definitive theatrical release date is yet to be announced, this latest development ensures that Senapathy's uncompromising battle against corruption has found dramatic new life on the big screen.