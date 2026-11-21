Jennifer Lawrence has shared a new update on the upcoming Miss Piggy film, which she is producing with fellow actor Emma Stone. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on November 19, Jennifer revealed that the screenplay has reached its first draft. The project, which was first announced in November 2025, is being written by playwright and actor Cole Escola, known for the Broadway production Oh, Mary!

When asked by a fan about the film's progress, Jennifer initially appeared hesitant to share details. “I always get in trouble for saying stuff,” she said before adding, “We have a first draft.” Her response offered the first significant update on the film's development in several months.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone's Miss Piggy movie

Jennifer first revealed that she and Emma were developing a film centred on Miss Piggy during an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast in November 2025. She announced that the two actors would serve as producers, with Cole attached to write the screenplay.

At the time, Jennifer also suggested that she and Emma might appear in the film. Emma later addressed speculation about whether either of them would portray Miss Piggy in an interview with _W Magazine_. Emma called the suggestion “the biggest insult to Miss Piggy that I've ever heard, and I will not have her name dragged through the mud like that.” Clarifying that neither she nor Jennifer would take Miss Piggy's role, Emma said, “We pale in comparison. Are you out of your mind? Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy.”