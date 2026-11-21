Jennifer Lawrence has shared a new update on the upcoming Miss Piggy film, which she is producing with fellow actor Emma Stone. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on November 19, Jennifer revealed that the screenplay has reached its first draft. The project, which was first announced in November 2025, is being written by playwright and actor Cole Escola, known for the Broadway production Oh, Mary!
When asked by a fan about the film's progress, Jennifer initially appeared hesitant to share details. “I always get in trouble for saying stuff,” she said before adding, “We have a first draft.” Her response offered the first significant update on the film's development in several months.
Jennifer first revealed that she and Emma were developing a film centred on Miss Piggy during an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast in November 2025. She announced that the two actors would serve as producers, with Cole attached to write the screenplay.
At the time, Jennifer also suggested that she and Emma might appear in the film. Emma later addressed speculation about whether either of them would portray Miss Piggy in an interview with _W Magazine_. Emma called the suggestion “the biggest insult to Miss Piggy that I've ever heard, and I will not have her name dragged through the mud like that.” Clarifying that neither she nor Jennifer would take Miss Piggy's role, Emma said, “We pale in comparison. Are you out of your mind? Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy.”
In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2025, Jennifer discussed how the Miss Piggy film idea originated and Emma Stone's involvement. The idea for the film originated during the COVID-19 lockdown, when Jennifer and a friend discussed the cultural conversations around cancel culture. Jennifer recalled that her friend suggested it would be funny if Miss Piggy, whom she considers a feminist icon, were cancelled. She clarified that this was not necessarily the film's actual storyline, but that the conversation helped spark the idea.
Miss Piggy is one of the best-known characters from the Muppets franchise. Created by Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz, the character became a prominent part of The Muppet Show after its debut in the 1970s. Known for her glamorous persona, outspoken nature and relationship with Kermit the Frog, she has appeared in several Muppets productions over the years.
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