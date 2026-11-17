Lawrence opted for a long black Dior coat with a white fur-trimmed collar and floral detailing, while Hutcherson appeared in an all-black suit.

Both actors return to the franchise in Sunrise on the Reaping. Lawrence reprises her role as Katniss, while Hutcherson returns as Peeta. Harrelson also appears as the older Haymitch. Their appearances are connected to the film's concluding epilogue, which brings the story forward to the period familiar from the original films.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the upcoming film is based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel of the same name. It is set 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games story and follows a young Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Joseph Zada plays the younger version of Haymitch, while Mckenna Grace portrays Maysilee Donner. The cast also includes Whitney Peak, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close and Maya Hawke.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 20 November 2026.