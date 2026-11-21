A new instalment in the Home Alone franchise is in the works at Disney, with original star Macaulay Culkin reportedly joining forces with filmmakers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to develop the project. The proposed sequel will mark a return to the beloved Christmas comedy series, more than three decades after Culkin first played Kevin McCallister.
Rogen and Goldberg are collaborating with Culkin on the screenplay and will also serve as producers through their production company, Point Grey. Details about the storyline, cast and possible release date have not yet been disclosed. Disney is yet to comment on the development.
Before turning their attention to the Home Alone project, Rogen and Goldberg are expected to complete preparations for an original horror comedy for Universal Pictures. The duo will also direct the film.
Released in 1990, the original Home Alone introduced audiences to nine-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by Culkin. Accidentally left behind when his family departed for a Christmas holiday, Kevin initially revelled in having the house to himself. However, his newfound freedom was interrupted when two burglars, Harry and Marv, attempted to break into his home.
Played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, the duo became known as the Wet Bandits, while Kevin's ingenious traps and attempts to protect his house became the film's defining moments. Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, the film also featured Catherine O’Hara, John Heard and Robert Blossom.
The success of the original led to Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. The sequel brought Culkin back as Kevin, who accidentally found himself separated from his family once again, this time navigating New York City during the Christmas season.
The third film, released in 1997, took the franchise in a different direction, with Alex D. Linz replacing Culkin as the lead character. Directed by Raja Gosnell, the film retained Hughes as its screenwriter but introduced a new protagonist and storyline.
Three more films followed over the years. The fourth and fifth instalments were made for television, while the sixth, Home Sweet Home Alone, premiered on Disney+ in 2021. The latter featured Archie Yates in the lead role and marked the franchise's first film release in several years.
Speculation about Culkin returning to his most iconic role gathered momentum recently after the actor appeared as an adult Kevin McCallister in a Christmas-themed McDonald's advertisement.