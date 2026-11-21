Before turning their attention to the Home Alone project, Rogen and Goldberg are expected to complete preparations for an original horror comedy for Universal Pictures. The duo will also direct the film.

Revisiting the original Home Alone films

Released in 1990, the original Home Alone introduced audiences to nine-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by Culkin. Accidentally left behind when his family departed for a Christmas holiday, Kevin initially revelled in having the house to himself. However, his newfound freedom was interrupted when two burglars, Harry and Marv, attempted to break into his home.

Played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, the duo became known as the Wet Bandits, while Kevin's ingenious traps and attempts to protect his house became the film's defining moments. Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, the film also featured Catherine O’Hara, John Heard and Robert Blossom.

The success of the original led to Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. The sequel brought Culkin back as Kevin, who accidentally found himself separated from his family once again, this time navigating New York City during the Christmas season.