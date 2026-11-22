The mystery behind Christian Bale's different Batman voice has finally been revealed by the actor himself. It turns out that this peculiar feature came to the actor as an inspiration while he was wearing the rubber Batman suit that belonged to Val Kilmer when he was auditioning for his part in Batman Begins. He felt that it would be silly to talk normally when wearing such a suit, so he chose to go for something dark and monstrous.

Christian Bale reveals how Val Kilmer's old Batman suit inspired his voice

During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Christian Bale narrated how the use of the costume affected the way he acted in the role. It was originally used by Val Kilmer in Batman Forever. According to Christian, it would not be possible to talk in his normal voice while wearing the Batman costume.