I don't see competition whatsoever: Christian Bale talks about Jacob Elordi's version of Frankenstein

He explained that he doesn't often view other actors as competitors. Christian said he would feel competitive toward someone if he disliked them personally. But that isn't the case for him in this instance. Instead, he spoke kindly about Jacob and mentioned that he praised the Euphoria actor’s performance. Christian Bale jokingly said, “He’s tall, the b******… he’s ridiculously good looking, how could I ever begin to compete with him?”

Steve Hargrave playfully stated that Bale at least won the dance off. Christian Bale laughed at his comment but did not confirm whether or not he had seen Jacob Elordi's version of the Frankenstein dance. To elaborate on how Jacob resembles the Greek god Adonis, Christian explained that he also has the characteristic height of the famous monster.

Christian mentioned that Jacob’s fitness gave him an advantage in the role. He revealed that for his Frankenstein version, he used tricks to create his character rather than using his natural height. He admitted he has not yet seen Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and avoided seeing it on purpose. But he praised Jacob Elordi’s ability to act and called him ‘a hell of a talent.’

Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein and The Bride! both explore different aspects of the Frankenstein mythos. The Bride! depicts a love story between Frankenstein's monster and the Bride (Jessie Buckley), while Guillermo's film tackles the relationship between the monster and Victor Frankenstein, the monster's creator.