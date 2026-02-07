Shrines and obsessions: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s intense connection on Wuthering Heights set

With the 2026 Winter Games now concluding, it is a hot time at the movies with the promotional tour now underway on Emerald Fennell’s daring new take on the classic Wuthering Heights adventure. Margot Robbie and co-star Jacob Elordi have caused a media splash relating to the ‘unhinged’ approach taken to generate the passionate chemistry required between literature’s most infamous star-crossed lovers, Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

Emerald Fennell set up shrines of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in each other’s Wuthering Heights trailers

In interviews given recently, Margot revealed that Emerald had come up with individual personal shrines for each of these actors’ dressing rooms. They were by no means subtle, these tributes, she said. Candlelight, photographs, hair — and all to help us tap into that dark and all-consuming passion that drives the plot of Emily Brontë’s 1847 gothic novel. Margot called it hilarious and fantastic and said that it was a bit like setting a high bar for intensity that we would have to match on screen.

The immersion seemed to have worked too well for the actors. Margot, now 35, confessed that she and Jacob were "codependent" pretty much right away while filming. She said she felt "unmoored" if she couldn't see Jacob around her on set, likening it to a child losing their security blanket. Jacob echoed this sentiment, describing their bond as a "mutual obsession" and admitting he was entirely enamoured by his co-star.