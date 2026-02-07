Taylor Swift releases star-studded Opalite music video, shares back story

Taylor Swift dropped the Opalite music video on Friday, February 6, 2026 and the internet cannot stop talking about it. The global pop star released a star-studded 90s themed video of The Life of a Showgirl (2025) track and even debuted a brunette look!

Shortly after the music video released on Spotify and Apple Music, Taylor shared an Instagram post revealing a sweet backstory of how the video came to be and honestly, it is really heart-touching. The singer-songwriter appeared on The Graham Norton Show last year and got all her co-guests from the evening to feature in the Opalite video!

Taylor Swift says the Opalite video felt like a fun "school group project but for adults"

