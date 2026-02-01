Taylor Swift to miss Grammy 2026 for this unexpected reason

The fans of The Life of a Showgirl will have to wait until the Grammy Awards of 2027 to find out if the album will receive any awards from the Recording Academy. It has been a very eventful year for the singer. In 2025, she supported Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl. She also repurchased her master recordings and got engaged. She is currently the highest grossing live concert artist of all time due to her Eras Tour success.

One of the notable moments that Taylor Swift shared with Beyoncé was at the 67th Grammy Awards, where she presented the award for Best Country Album. In addition to that, she was also a presenter at last year’s awards. Before this year’s awards, there were rumours that Swift might be attending or performing at the event.

Addressing the rumours, Grammys executive producer Ben Winston said, “The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because Hits decided to print it this week and put it in their Hits List, and it was picked up globally,” he said. “But Hits just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it’s a real thing, when it was made up in your office! That really is a full-circle rumor!”