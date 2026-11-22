Kartik Aaryan marked his 36th birthday on November 22 by stepping into film production with the launch of his banner, Dopamine Studios, and unveiling its maiden project, a monster thriller titled Kaaliya. Jointly presented by Kartik's production house and filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 5, 2028.
Sharing the announcement teaser on X, Kartik wrote, “Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back (sic).” Karan also shared the announcement on social media, revealing the film's title and its central premise rooted in Indian folklore and mythology.
Directed by Sandeep Modi, Kaaliya marks Dharma Productions' foray into the monster-thriller genre, with the makers looking to combine elements of supernatural horror with familiar narratives from the country's heartland.
The announcement teaser opens with a mother narrating the story of Kaaliya, the mythical serpent subdued by Lord Krishna, to her young son as she puts him to sleep. She tells him that Krishna sent the river monster away, but when the child presses her for details about where it went, she asks him to stop asking questions and go to sleep. The narrative then shifts to a village by a river, where ominous visuals hint at the return of a dangerous, bloodthirsty creature.
For Sandeep, the film marks his first Hindi feature to receive a theatrical release. He is best known for directing the streaming series Aarya and The Night Manager.
Kaaliya is produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik.
Kartik has several projects lined up over the next two years. His upcoming releases include the fantasy comedy Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 12, 2027, and a yet-to-be-titled film co-starring Sreeleela, slated for April 30, 2027.
He will also headline Ladaku, a real-life-inspired drama directed by Kabir Khan, which is scheduled for June 18, 2027. The film marks another production venture for Kartik and is backed by Birla Studios, Kabir Khan Entertainment and Dopamine Studios.
Another project on his slate is Captain India, an aviation drama directed by Shimit Amin. Inspired by a real-life rescue mission, the film will feature Kartik as a pilot leading an evacuation operation and is scheduled for release on August 13, 2027.