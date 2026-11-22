The announcement teaser opens with a mother narrating the story of Kaaliya, the mythical serpent subdued by Lord Krishna, to her young son as she puts him to sleep. She tells him that Krishna sent the river monster away, but when the child presses her for details about where it went, she asks him to stop asking questions and go to sleep. The narrative then shifts to a village by a river, where ominous visuals hint at the return of a dangerous, bloodthirsty creature.

For Sandeep, the film marks his first Hindi feature to receive a theatrical release. He is best known for directing the streaming series Aarya and The Night Manager.

Kaaliya is produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik.