Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's planned adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' controversial novel American Psycho has hit a roadblock, with the director confirming that he is no longer attached to the project. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker shared the update during a podcast on November 21.

Luca Guadagnino steps away from new American Psycho adaptation

Speaking about the proposed adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel, Guadagnino praised the screenplay penned by Scott Z. Burns but indicated that the project was no longer moving forward with him. “American Psycho had a fantastic script by Scott Z. Burns. Unfortunately, it's not happening for me as we speak,” he said.