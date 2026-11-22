Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's planned adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' controversial novel American Psycho has hit a roadblock, with the director confirming that he is no longer attached to the project. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker shared the update during a podcast on November 21.
Speaking about the proposed adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel, Guadagnino praised the screenplay penned by Scott Z. Burns but indicated that the project was no longer moving forward with him. “American Psycho had a fantastic script by Scott Z. Burns. Unfortunately, it's not happening for me as we speak,” he said.
The announcement leaves the future of the much-discussed adaptation uncertain.
The project was announced by Lionsgate in October 24, with Guadagnino attached to direct and Scott Z. Burns, known for writing The Laundromat and Contagion, brought on to write the screenplay. The project was conceived as a fresh interpretation of Ellis' novel rather than a remake of the 2000 film directed by Mary Harron.
The original film starred Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a wealthy New York investment banker whose seemingly polished life conceals a violent double existence. The cast also included Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon and Chloë Sevigny.
Guadagnino had previously hinted at uncertainty surrounding his involvement in an October interview, suggesting that he might revisit the project “maybe one day”. It remains unclear whether Lionsgate will approach another filmmaker or shelve the adaptation altogether. Neither the studio nor the filmmaker has announced a definitive cancellation of the project.
While the future of American Psycho remains uncertain, Guadagnino appears keen to move ahead with other projects. During the podcast appearance, the filmmaker revealed that he had two projects in the pipeline and was eager to return to filmmaking after not directing a movie in 2026. “I'm now hungry for doing another movie. So, I am sure I am going to be on set very soon,” he said.
His immediate focus is on Artificial, his upcoming drama starring Andrew Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The film explores the rise of OpenAI, the race to develop artificial intelligence and the internal upheaval surrounding Altman's dramatic removal and reinstatement as chief executive in November 2023.
The ensemble cast also features Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Ike Barinholtz, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman and Mark Rylance. Written by Simon Rich, the film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in the US on December 25, followed by a wider release in January 2027 under distributor Neon.