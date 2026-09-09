Andrew Garfield’s Artificial teaser teases a dark future: What happens when AI changes the world?

Director Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial has unveiled its first teaser, and it is every bit as thrilling, captivating and intriguing as you’d expect. Andrew Garfield steps into the role of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in a film that delves into the creation of ChatGPT and the extraordinary story behind the world’s sudden shift to AI.

Andrew Garfield returns to Silicon Valley in Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial

The teaser opens with Andrew’s character Sam, walking through a lavish compound, people chilling in a homely environment, before entering a heavily fortified basement stocked with guns and survival supplies. Soon, Andrew talks about the creation of a system that would teach itself and bring the world of information in a tiny chatbox, and thereafter the idea of ChatGPT is born.

The small glimpse into the tech thriller also brings about the dangers of the AI that they were planning to create. Andrew then says that the technology has opened a “Pandora’s Box” and warns that countries and industries could be affected by the changes ahead. Showcasing a brutal future possibility, Andrew says that AI could easily bring forth a new world driven by technology alone.