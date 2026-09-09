Andrew Garfield’s Artificial teaser teases a dark future: What happens when AI changes the world?

Director Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial has unveiled its first teaser, and it is every bit as thrilling, captivating and intriguing as you’d expect. Andrew Garfield steps into the role of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in a film that delves into the creation of ChatGPT and the extraordinary story behind the world’s sudden shift to AI.
The teaser opens with Andrew’s character Sam, walking through a lavish compound, people chilling in a homely environment, before entering a heavily fortified basement stocked with guns and survival supplies. Soon, Andrew talks about the creation of a system that would teach itself and bring the world of information in a tiny chatbox, and thereafter the idea of ChatGPT is born.
The small glimpse into the tech thriller also brings about the dangers of the AI that they were planning to create. Andrew then says that the technology has opened a “Pandora’s Box” and warns that countries and industries could be affected by the changes ahead. Showcasing a brutal future possibility, Andrew says that AI could easily bring forth a new world driven by technology alone.
Back in 2010, Andrew portrayed the role of Eduardo Saverin, Facebook’s co-founder, in The Social Network. So, Artificial comes as his second major fictional portrayal of a Silicon Valley figure. Drawing a comparison people eagerly commented on the teaser and Andrew’s presence as a techie. “Andrew Garfield movies where he’s a pioneer of modern technology that has destroyed the world as we know it is my comfort genre”, one comment read. Another added, “They’ve got Andrew looking like he’s back in The Social Network with the baby face”.
Artificial will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 5, 2026, before opening in select US theatres on December 25. However, an official theatrical release date for India has not been announced by the distributors. But reports suggest that the film is expected to expand internationally in January 2027.