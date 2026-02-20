OpenAI CEO Sam Altman bets big on India’s AI future

India is quickly becoming a world leader in artificial intelligence, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Sam spoke about the country being the “world’s most aggressive adopter of AI,” soon to become the biggest market for Codex, OpenAI’s “specialised system for computer programming.”

There has never been a time like this: Sam Altman

The rate of innovation is nothing short of phenomenal. Sam pointed out that just two years ago, AI was struggling with high school math, but now it is working on research-level problems and discovering new challenges that have never been seen before by human minds. This rapid progress is soon to unleash an “entrepreneurial explosion” in the Indian tech community.

“There has never been a time like this,” Sam said, emphasizing the fact that one software engineer working with AI can now do the work of an entire team of people in the traditional model. He thinks that this allows small startups and individuals to compete with world giants, which has created a special “creative momentum” in the entire subcontinent.