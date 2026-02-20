These Bengaluru weekend events offer music, theatre, food and festivals across the city

This week’s Bengaluru weekend events bring together an eclectic mix of experiences across the city. Whether it is Indian classical music, Shakespeare with a comic twist, Kerala-inspired cuisine, youth-led art showcases or immersive family-friendly activations, the line-up reflects the city’s vibrant cultural calendar and diverse creative energy.
Musical mosaic
The sixth edition of the Udupa Music Festival brings three evenings of Indian classical music to Bengaluru. Curated by ghatam maestro Giridhar Udupa, the line-up includes Parveen Sultana, Purbayan Chatterjee, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Shashank Subramanyam, among others. INR 600 onwards. February 20 & 22, 7 pm; February 21, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram.
Kerala keepsakes
Coracle presents Not Quite Toddy, a limited-period pop-up inspired by Kerala’s toddy shop culture. Curated by chef Tresa Francis, the menu features classics such as beef fry, prawn roast, kappa with fish curry and parotta with beef, alongside a house-made, toddy-inspired non-alcoholic drink. February 21 & 22, 12 pm to 3.30 pm & 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm. At Coracle at BIC Café, Domlur.
Macbeth mayhem
British troupe The HandleBards bring a comic spin to Shakespeare’s Macbeth, turning the tragedy into a fast-paced, high-energy production packed with physical theatre and sharp wit. The four-actor ensemble presents the classic with minimal props and maximum chaos. INR 500. February 20 & 21, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Women & wisdom
This year’s Alliance Literary Festival focuses on the theme Her Story: Celebrating Nari Shakti, foregrounding women’s voices across literature, governance, media, entrepreneurship and the arts. Speakers include Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Vidya Balan, Gul Panag, Shobana, Margaret Alva and Sumukhi Suresh. INR 499 onwards. February 19 & 21, 9 am. At Alliance University, Anekal.
Motown magic
The S.T.A.R.S. bring an energetic evening of music and dance spanning motown, pop, jazz, broadway and R&B. The programme also features special performances by The Bangalore Men and Cappella Bangalore, conducted by Jonas Olsson. INR 500. February 21, 7.30pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Folktronica fever
The Vasu Dixit Collective performs live in Bengaluru with a set featuring electronic folk and Kannada and Hindi songwriting. The ensemble combines electronic elements with live instrumentation and includes musical interpretations of poetry by saint poets and contemporary writers. INR 750 onwards. February 20 to 21, 9.30pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
Nature nook
Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru brings wildlife to life with Enter the Wild — an immersive, pet-friendly experience curated with Animal Planet. Featuring interactive survival-themed games, animal fact zones, themed ecosystems, and pet photo booths, the event blends learning with play, inviting families and animal lovers to explore the wonders of the wild together. Entry free. January 21 & 22. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Artful action
Reap Benefit’s 10th edition of SolveCon highlights art as a powerful tool for youth engagement. The festival features hands-on art-based learning sessions, creative installations and reflective addas that explore identity and lived experience. This collective cultural showcase will celebrate performance, storytelling and visual expression rooted in social change and leadership. Entry free. February 21. At PES University, Banashankari.
Letters of longing
Love & Regards is a two-actor play presented as part of a 12-part wine-and-dine theatre series. The first chapter, Probably Not a Love Story is told entirely through letters read aloud, charting a relationship across decades. INR 399 onwards. February 21, 6.30 pm. At Urban Solace, Ulsoor.
Lunar lunch
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway celebrates the season with the Fire Horse Lunar New Year Brunch at Feast. Led by chef Sajid Patel, the vibrant spread showcases bold flavours and festive dishes inspired by tradition and togetherness. Set in a warm ambience, the brunch promises indulgent bites and joyful moments with family and friends. INR 3,299 onwards. February 22, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Rajajinagar.
Curated and written by Anoushka Kundu
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress