These Bengaluru weekend events offer music, theatre, food and festivals across the city

Nature nook

Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru brings wildlife to life with Enter the Wild — an immersive, pet-friendly experience curated with Animal Planet. Featuring interactive survival-themed games, animal fact zones, themed ecosystems, and pet photo booths, the event blends learning with play, inviting families and animal lovers to explore the wonders of the wild together. Entry free. January 21 & 22. At Thanisandra Main Road.