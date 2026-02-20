Bangalore

These Bengaluru weekend events offer music, theatre, food and festivals across the city

From classical concerts and literary conversations to wildlife pop-ups and wine-and-dine theatre, these Bengaluru weekend events promise something for every kind of culture lover
These Bengaluru weekend events offer music, theatre, food and festivals across the city
The Bangalore Men
Updated on
4 min read

This week’s Bengaluru weekend events bring together an eclectic mix of experiences across the city. Whether it is Indian classical music, Shakespeare with a comic twist, Kerala-inspired cuisine, youth-led art showcases or immersive family-friendly activations, the line-up reflects the city’s vibrant cultural calendar and diverse creative energy.

Parveen Sultana
Parveen Sultana

Musical mosaic

The sixth edition of the Udupa Music Festival brings three evenings of Indian classical music to Bengaluru. Curated by ghatam maestro Giridhar Udupa, the line-up includes Parveen Sultana, Purbayan Chatterjee, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Shashank Subramanyam, among others. INR 600 onwards. February 20 & 22, 7 pm; February 21, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram.

Not Quite Toddy at Coracle
Not Quite Toddy at Coracle

Kerala keepsakes

Coracle presents Not Quite Toddy, a limited-period pop-up inspired by Kerala’s toddy shop culture. Curated by chef Tresa Francis, the menu features classics such as beef fry, prawn roast, kappa with fish curry and parotta with beef, alongside a house-made, toddy-inspired non-alcoholic drink. February 21 & 22, 12 pm to 3.30 pm & 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm. At Coracle at BIC Café, Domlur.

The HandleBards
The HandleBards

Macbeth mayhem

British troupe The HandleBards bring a comic spin to Shakespeare’s Macbeth, turning the tragedy into a fast-paced, high-energy production packed with physical theatre and sharp wit. The four-actor ensemble presents the classic with minimal props and maximum chaos. INR 500. February 20 & 21, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan

Women & wisdom

This year’s Alliance Literary Festival focuses on the theme Her Story: Celebrating Nari Shakti, foregrounding women’s voices across literature, governance, media, entrepreneurship and the arts. Speakers include Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Vidya Balan, Gul Panag, Shobana, Margaret Alva and Sumukhi Suresh. INR 499 onwards. February 19 & 21, 9 am. At Alliance University, Anekal.

The Bangalore Men
The Bangalore Men

Motown magic

The S.T.A.R.S. bring an energetic evening of music and dance spanning motown, pop, jazz, broadway and R&B. The programme also features special performances by The Bangalore Men and Cappella Bangalore, conducted by Jonas Olsson. INR 500. February 21, 7.30pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.

Vasu Dixit
Vasu Dixit

Folktronica fever

The Vasu Dixit Collective performs live in Bengaluru with a set featuring electronic folk and Kannada and Hindi songwriting. The ensemble combines electronic elements with live instrumentation and includes musical interpretations of poetry by saint poets and contemporary writers. INR 750 onwards. February 20 to 21, 9.30pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.

Enter the Wild at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru
Enter the Wild at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru

Nature nook

Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru brings wildlife to life with Enter the Wild — an immersive, pet-friendly experience curated with Animal Planet. Featuring interactive survival-themed games, animal fact zones, themed ecosystems, and pet photo booths, the event blends learning with play, inviting families and animal lovers to explore the wonders of the wild together. Entry free. January 21 & 22. At Thanisandra Main Road.

SolveCon
SolveCon

Artful action

Reap Benefit’s 10th edition of SolveCon highlights art as a powerful tool for youth engagement. The festival features hands-on art-based learning sessions, creative installations and reflective addas that explore identity and lived experience. This collective cultural showcase will celebrate performance, storytelling and visual expression rooted in social change and leadership. Entry free. February 21. At PES University, Banashankari.

Urban Solace
Urban Solace

Letters of longing

Love & Regards is a two-actor play presented as part of a 12-part wine-and-dine theatre series. The first chapter, Probably Not a Love Story is told entirely through letters read aloud, charting a relationship across decades. INR 399 onwards. February 21, 6.30 pm. At Urban Solace, Ulsoor.

Fire Horse Lunar New Year Brunch
Fire Horse Lunar New Year Brunch

Lunar lunch

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway celebrates the season with the Fire Horse Lunar New Year Brunch at Feast. Led by chef Sajid Patel, the vibrant spread showcases bold flavours and festive dishes inspired by tradition and togetherness. Set in a warm ambience, the brunch promises indulgent bites and joyful moments with family and friends. INR 3,299 onwards. February 22, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Rajajinagar.

Curated and written by Anoushka Kundu

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

These Bengaluru weekend events offer music, theatre, food and festivals across the city
Eight standout events to explore in Bengaluru this weekend
Bengaluru events
Bengaluru weekend events
Things to do in Bengaluru

Related Stories

No stories found.