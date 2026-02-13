Eight standout events to explore in Bengaluru this weekend

Sino soirée

Chowman ushers in the Chinese New Year with a limited-period festive menu celebrating the Year of the Horse, a zodiac associated with strength and vitality. The spread features traditional favourites such as steamed fish, Lion Head meatballs and seafood fried rice, alongside dine-in and app-based offers. Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. February 17 to 22. Across outlets.