Eight standout events to explore in Bengaluru this weekend

From Sanjay Subrahmanyan’s classical concert to Michael Learns to Rock’s nostalgic tour and curated experiences across the city, here is a guide to performances, pop-ups and themed celebrations
BRICKS – Chorale for Bricks and BodiesMagali Dougados
This week, Bengaluru offers a vibrant mix of music, dance, food and themed celebrations, bringing together global collaborations and homegrown talent. From classical concerts and contemporary theatre to international dining pop-ups and Valentine’s specials, the city’s cultural calendar promises something for every mood and audience.

Michael Learns to Rock
Melodic memories

Danish soft rock band Michael Learns to Rock returns to Bengaluru as part of their Take Us to Your Heart tour. Known for romantic ballads that shaped ’90s pop, the concert revisits a discography that continues to draw multigenerational audiences. INR 2,999 onwards. February 19, 6 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

Sanjay Subrahmanyan
Raga reverie

Presented by Sangamam, this carnatic classical concert features Sanjay Subrahmanyan in a live performance. The evening brings together traditional repertoire for both seasoned listeners and newer audiences. INR 450. February 14, 5.30 pm. At NMKRV Mangala Mantapa, Jayanagar.

BRICKS – Chorale for Bricks and Bodies
Movement mantra

Presented as part of the Attakkalari India Biennial, BRICKS – Chorale for Bricks and Bodies is a contemporary dance-theatre production by Swiss company Antipode Danse Tanz, exploring movement in dialogue with architecture, sound and material. The India premiere features Swiss and Indian dancers. Entry free through registration. February 13, 7.30 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.

Loco Lane
Loco solos

An Anti-Valentine’s Day takeover brings high-energy games, comedy and late-night programming to the CBD. The evening includes axe throwing, bowling, darts, roast sessions, pub quizzes and a DJ-led game night, designed for singles and large groups looking to skip the clichés. INR 2,500 for two. February 14, 5 pm onwards. At Loco Lane, Residency Road.

A dish from the pop-up
Bangkok bites

Rim Naam hosts a two-night pop-up by Michelin-starred restaurant Saawaan from Bangkok, presenting contemporary Thai cuisine in Bengaluru. Helmed by chefs Saritwat ‘Earth’ Wanvichitkun and Chayanin ‘Pond’ Tanapradit, the eight-course set menu focuses on regional flavours and classic techniques. INR 20,000 onwards. February 20 & 21, 7.30 pm. At The Oberoi, MG Road.

A dish from the new menu
Sino soirée

Chowman ushers in the Chinese New Year with a limited-period festive menu celebrating the Year of the Horse, a zodiac associated with strength and vitality. The spread features traditional favourites such as steamed fish, Lion Head meatballs and seafood fried rice, alongside dine-in and app-based offers. Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. February 17 to 22. Across outlets.

A dish from the pop-up
Flavourful fusion

Chef Flor Camorlinga presents a one-night, five-course wine-paired dinner at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, collaborating with executive chef Saurabh Tyagi. Hosted at The Market, the menu blends Mexican techniques, global influences and locally inspired ingredients. Inspired by her work at Plonk, Mexico City, the experience features bold flavours and refined presentation. INR 8,500 onwards. February 18, 7 pm. At Residency Road.

Representational image
Romantic rewards

Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru rolls out A Date To Remember — a Valentine’s campaign featuring handwritten letter activities, themed photo booths, live entertainment and caricature sessions. These personalised keepsakes promise to capture love, laughter and memories that couples and families can cherish long after Valentine’s Day ends. Entry free. On till February 14. At Thanisandra Main Road.

