RCB's Prathyoosha Kumar charts her journey from gully cricket to WPL glory

Growing up in Gokarna, cricketer Prathyoosha Kumar aced her academics while also scoring high in athletics and sports. Sharing the craze for cricket that exists en masse, Prathyoosha fell in love with the sport honing her favoured bowling tricks and exciting gully-cricket shots and sweeps over the years. This fire kindled within her during her initial years was later fanned into raving embers through her parents’ support and encouragement, eventually leading her to play at the state level in under-19 and under-23 competitions.

After years of hard work, Prathyoosha is now part of the 2026 campaign-winning franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)! Although an uncapped player, Prathyoosha’s hard-hitting efforts have not gone unnoticed during the net sessions. The champion now talks to Indulge to give us a behind-the-scenes peek into her journey, the inputs she got from the World Cup winners in her team and much more.