‘I’d like nothing more, ’ says Patrick Schwarzenegger on a role in Luca Guadagnino's 'American Psycho' adaptation

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger reveals he would love to act in director Luca Guadagnino’s ‘American Psycho’. Patrick, who’s starred in ‘The White Lotus’ and television series American Sports Story is the son of is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Guadagnino’s ‘American Psycho’ is a yet-to-be-released movie adaptation of a 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis.

Patrick Schwarzenegger wants to star in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘American Psycho'

Christian Bale of ‘The Batman’ fame had earlier played the lead role in the novel's adaptation in 2000. He played the role of Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and narcissistic investment banker living a double life as a serial killer.

To a comment on social media suggesting Schwarzenegger for the role of Patrick Bateman and it could be his "breakout role", the young actor replied, “I’d love nothing more”.

While Guadagnino hasn’t named any actor yet for ‘American Psycho’, he said he was having “a conversation with very exciting performers to play the leads”