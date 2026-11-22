The film Madden has emerged as the No. 1 movie on Amazon Prime Video in the US, despite its negative reviews, which do not prevent a movie from becoming popular. The movie Madden, which is based on the life of American football player John Madden, reached the No. 1 position on the list of Prime Video Top 10 Movies on November 19, 2026. This movie has also been ranked No. 4 on the list of Prime Video Top 10 Movies.

Madden tops Prime Video charts despite poor reviews

According to the reported streaming rankings, Madden soon made its way to the top among all the movies on Prime Video in the United States. The movie is about football coach John Madden, played by Nicolas Cage, and former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, played by Christian Bale.