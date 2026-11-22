The film Madden has emerged as the No. 1 movie on Amazon Prime Video in the US, despite its negative reviews, which do not prevent a movie from becoming popular. The movie Madden, which is based on the life of American football player John Madden, reached the No. 1 position on the list of Prime Video Top 10 Movies on November 19, 2026. This movie has also been ranked No. 4 on the list of Prime Video Top 10 Movies.
According to the reported streaming rankings, Madden soon made its way to the top among all the movies on Prime Video in the United States. The movie is about football coach John Madden, played by Nicolas Cage, and former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, played by Christian Bale.
The R-rated biopic tells the story of the relationship between John Madden and Al Davis, who were partners with the Raiders, winning Super Bowls. In addition, it tells the story of John Madden's coaching career and his role in the creation of the video games.
Although it has achieved high ratings on the charts, Madden has been criticised by many people. The Rotten Tomatoes rating for Madden has been stated to be 14% at one time, while its previous rating was 15% with 33 reviews. Similarly, its audience rating ranges between 53% and 55% with over 100 audience reviews.
Another significant criticism was the way John Madden’s career is portrayed in the movie. The competition with the Pittsburgh Steelers team, the stress associated with coaching and the end of his career are key factors in his life. After stepping away from coaching, he eventually found success as a broadcaster alongside Pat Summerall.