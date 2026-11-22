Fashion has always made for compelling cinema. Behind the couture gowns, extravagant runway shows and glamorous magazine covers lies a world driven by ambition, fierce competition, creative disagreements and, sometimes, scandal. Whether it is the demanding editor of a fashion magazine, the rise of a legendary designer or the dramatic history of a luxury fashion house, here is a look at five films that capture different facets of the fashion industry.
Few films have captured the intimidating glamour of the fashion industry quite like David Frankel's The Devil Wears Prada. Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, the comedy-drama follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of fictional fashion magazine Runway. As Andy navigates demanding assignments, designer wardrobes and impossible deadlines, she discovers the personal sacrifices that come with succeeding in the industry. Inspired by Lauren Weisberger's bestselling novel, widely associated with her experiences working at Vogue, the film offers a fascinating look at fashion journalism, workplace hierarchies and the power dynamics behind a glossy magazine.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Luxury fashion, family feuds, ambition and murder come together in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and Jared Leto, the film chronicles the tumultuous history of the Gucci family and the events surrounding the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Italian luxury fashion house. Based on Sara Gay Forden's book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the film explores the darker side of a celebrated fashion empire.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Set in 1950s London, Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread takes audiences into the meticulous world of haute couture. Daniel Day-Lewis plays Reynolds Woodcock, an acclaimed dressmaker who creates elaborate gowns for royalty, socialites and wealthy clients. His carefully controlled life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Alma (Vicky Krieps), a young waitress who becomes his muse and lover. As their relationship develops, the film examines the obsession, discipline and perfectionism that go into creating couture fashion.
Where to watch: Zee5
Before becoming the infamous villain associated with 101 Dalmatians, Cruella de Vil was Estella, an aspiring fashion designer with a rebellious streak. Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella follows her journey through London's fashion scene, where she finds herself working for the influential and ruthless Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). As their professional rivalry intensifies, Estella begins embracing her darker alter ego, Cruella. Starring Emma Stone, the film stands out for its dramatic costumes, punk-inspired aesthetic and elaborate fashion sequences.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, this drama starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse explores the glamour and darker realities of India's modelling industry. The story follows Meghna Mathur, an aspiring model from Chandigarh, as she navigates professional rivalries, ambition, exploitation and the personal sacrifices that accompany her rise to fame.
Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video