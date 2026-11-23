Hailee Steinfeld is officially reprising her role as Kate Bishop in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The news was announced by the actress on Sunday, November 22, via an Instagram post published by Marvel Studios. The Instagram post contained a special cast chair that had her name along with a green bow. This is because Marvel has started assembling young heroes who could possibly form the Young Avengers team in the future.

Hailee Steinfeld's Avengers: Doomsday return and Young Avengers connection explained

In the announcement video, Hailee Steinfeld talks about her upcoming movie, Hexed, before noticing something unusual on set. She says, "Hey, so I'm here with my movie Hexed, but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie?" She then points the camera towards the chair carrying her name.