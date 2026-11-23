Hailee Steinfeld is officially reprising her role as Kate Bishop in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The news was announced by the actress on Sunday, November 22, via an Instagram post published by Marvel Studios. The Instagram post contained a special cast chair that had her name along with a green bow. This is because Marvel has started assembling young heroes who could possibly form the Young Avengers team in the future.
In the announcement video, Hailee Steinfeld talks about her upcoming movie, Hexed, before noticing something unusual on set. She says, "Hey, so I'm here with my movie Hexed, but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie?" She then points the camera towards the chair carrying her name.
Marvel captioned the video: "Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney's Hexed before she returns in Avengers: Doomsday." Marvel has been revealing returning cast members through the cast-chair method ever since their long cast announcement stream back in March 2025.
Hailee Steinfeld first appeared in the MCU as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye in 2021. She shared the screen with Jeremy Renner, an actor who plays Clint Barton. Kate worked with Clint at first and then inherited his mantle of Hawkeye. Later on, she made a cameo in the credits scene from the movie The Marvels (2023), where Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan visits her and hints at assembling a new superhero team.
The return of Florence Pugh has been confirmed, while the participation of Jeremy Renner remains uncertain. According to Hailee, Kate was described as an ambitious, hardworking, and disciplined individual, and it was an honour for her to play such a character.
The chances of a Young Avengers plotline becoming a reality have increased. Some of the possible characters include America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani), Stature (Kathryn Newton), Speed (Ruaridh Mollica), and Wiccan (Joe Locke). Speed and Wiccan are rumoured to reunite following the VisionQuest finale episode.