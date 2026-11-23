Why Sunny Deol was chosen to play Lord Hanuman

Malhotra explained that the character required an actor who could balance innocence and charm with immense strength and an intimidating presence when angered. He felt Sunny Deol possessed precisely these qualities and enjoyed a larger-than-life image across the country.

"Sunny has done a couple of films where he's gone from being sweet and innocent to making mountains shake. He's already celebrated as one of India's superheroes without ever actually playing a superhero as such. The next part of the story goes into a whole new orbit in terms of the scale of the storytelling, so it will be great to have Hanuman in there alongside Rama. In some ways, the epic of the Ramayana really begins here," Malhotra added.