Producer Namit Malhotra has compared Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana to Marvel superhero Iron Man, describing the character as a fan favourite who will play a pivotal role in the upcoming instalment. He also explained why Sunny Deol was chosen to portray the mythological figure in the two-part epic.
In an interview, Malhotra spoke about Hanuman's importance in the narrative and how his introduction would shape the next chapter of the story.
"Imagine him as our Iron Man, because he's the fan favourite. The next film will really be elevated because we have Hanuman — it's a roller-coaster waiting to happen. And it's good to have preserved that introduction, because we left the audience with this sense of suspense over what Rama will do next. And now you'll see who is going to lead the charge," he said.
Malhotra explained that the character required an actor who could balance innocence and charm with immense strength and an intimidating presence when angered. He felt Sunny Deol possessed precisely these qualities and enjoyed a larger-than-life image across the country.
"Sunny has done a couple of films where he's gone from being sweet and innocent to making mountains shake. He's already celebrated as one of India's superheroes without ever actually playing a superhero as such. The next part of the story goes into a whole new orbit in terms of the scale of the storytelling, so it will be great to have Hanuman in there alongside Rama. In some ways, the epic of the Ramayana really begins here," Malhotra added.
Director Nitesh Tiwari shared a similar view, pointing out that popular actors have traditionally portrayed Lord Hanuman in Indian cinema. He believed Deol's screen persona made him particularly suited to the role.
"In India, we have a history of popular actors playing Lord Hanuman. He's a character who needs to have this combination of being very innocent and likeable, but when he's angry, the mountains will shake. That's the kind of image that Sunny Deol enjoys in our country, so we felt that he was the person that could best do justice to this immortal character," Tiwari said.
A post-credits sequence in Ramayana: Part One offered audiences a brief introduction to Hanuman. Although his face remained concealed, a wide shot showed the character flying through the air with his gada while chanting Jai Shri Ram.
The two-part adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.
The second instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.
Ramayana: Part One has amassed over Rs 1600 crore worldwide since its November 5 release.