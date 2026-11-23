Lionsgate chairman Adam Fogelson said in an interview at the film's premiere that Collins would write another story only when she felt inspired to do so. "She does not do anything in a frivolous fashion. When she believes she has an important story to tell, I believe she will write it and we will be the beneficiaries of it. But nothing I can say or do — nothing anyone could say or do — is going to shake her core fundamental desire to be inspired to write a great story," he said.

Collins, who rarely gives interviews, attended the premiere but offered little indication of her future plans. When a fan asked whether another novel was in the works, she responded, "We'll see."