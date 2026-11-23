The Hunger Games franchise is enjoying a fresh wave of popularity following the impressive box-office performance of its latest instalment, Sunrise on the Reaping. The sixth film in the dystopian series has opened to $120 million, nearly three times the $44 million opening of its 2023 prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Despite the latest film's commercial success, another instalment is not guaranteed. Lionsgate executives and the creative team have maintained that the decision rests with author Suzanne Collins, who has been closely involved in adapting her books for the screen.
Lionsgate chairman Adam Fogelson said in an interview at the film's premiere that Collins would write another story only when she felt inspired to do so. "She does not do anything in a frivolous fashion. When she believes she has an important story to tell, I believe she will write it and we will be the beneficiaries of it. But nothing I can say or do — nothing anyone could say or do — is going to shake her core fundamental desire to be inspired to write a great story," he said.
Collins, who rarely gives interviews, attended the premiere but offered little indication of her future plans. When a fan asked whether another novel was in the works, she responded, "We'll see."
Director Francis Lawrence, who has helmed several films in the franchise, also said he had received no indication that Collins was working on another book. “She gives us no hints if she’s writing or not," he said. The director added that he doesn’t think the studio is necessarily “comfortable” with the prolonged waits between Collins’ novels: “I think they wish that she’d just be pumping them out. But, you know, she does her thing. And that’s part of what makes them so great.”
The latest film follows Haymitch Abernathy's experiences during the 50th Hunger Games, offering audiences a glimpse into his past. Its success has also surpassed that of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which explored the origins of Panem's authoritarian President Coriolanus Snow.
Collins' 2025 novel sold more than 1.2 million copies in the US during its first week, twice the opening-week sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Its screen adaptation has continued that momentum.
The return of original franchise stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson has also contributed to the excitement, with their reunion generating considerable attention online.
While the franchise's future remains uncertain, Lionsgate appears keen to preserve Collins' creative involvement. The studio has pointed to its partnerships with the creators of Twilight, John Wick and Saw as examples of the importance of keeping original creative voices involved.
For now, another trip to Panem will depend on whether Collins finds a story worth telling.