Now in its seventh year, the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is taking 88 films, immersive art and a hand-built reggae sound system to three Indian cities. The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) is about what the movies are about: warming oceans, vanishing forests, extreme heat, and the people and animals living through it all.
Billed by its organisers as India's largest film festival dedicated to cinema for change, ALT EFF returns for its seventh edition with 88 films across 41 locations. Three gala weekends in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad anchor the programme, alongside installations, virtual reality, live murals and music.
ALT EFF brings together films from India and around the world on climate change, wildlife conservation and sustainability. The idea, according to the festival, is to spark conversations and inspire action, and to make environmental storytelling more accessible, engaging and impactful. To do that, it goes well beyond a conventional screening schedule. Artist collaborations, immersive experiences and filmmaker-led initiatives sit alongside the films, which is how a festival that began as a platform for environmental cinema has grown into one of the country's more significant spaces for these stories.
The festival opens with Nuisance Bear, directed by Jack Weisman. The documentary took the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Documentary at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, which makes it one of the biggest international titles on this year's bill. The film looks at the tangled relationship between polar bears, Indigenous communities and human intervention in the Arctic.
Time and Water: A Sundance-premiered documentary from Sara Dosa, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind Fire of Love and a Directors Guild of America Award winner for documentary directing.
Yurlu | Country: Winner of the 2025 Walkley Documentary Award, making its Indian premiere here. It follows an Aboriginal elder's last fight to heal a homeland scarred by asbestos, raising questions of health, labour and environmental justice.
Land of Canaan: Naseer Abufarha returns from the US to build a fair-trade network for small-scale olive farmers in Palestine, where generational farming traditions are under threat.
Shifting Baselines: Set in Boca Chica, the launch site of SpaceX, it asks whether the pursuit of space is coming at the expense of the planet we already live on.
Heat: Migrant workers in the Persian Gulf describe daily life amid extreme temperatures and dry winds.
This Tree Won't Fall: Revisits the Chipko Movement through the memories of 83-year-old Sudesha Devi, putting the women behind the movement back at the centre of the story.
Shen Mo's of Kibber: In Spiti, a group of women move from seeing the snow leopard as a threat to protecting it, building sustainable livelihoods around conservation.
How I Fell: A satirical mockumentary on influencer culture and green capitalism that uses humour and mixed media to poke at greenwashing.
Cone: A seven-year-old boy sets out to cut plastic waste, in a charming look at personal responsibility and the difficulty of changing minds close to home.
Other titles in the lineup include It's Only 47°C, Last Night I Dreamed It Was Raining Fish and Tenfa.
A series of installations by Indian and international artists tackles biodiversity, ecological memory, extinction and marine ecosystems. Memories of a Tree is an interactive sound installation celebrating 47 endemic bird species of the Western Ghats, while Chronicle of a Quiet Extinction is an audiovisual look at the Amazon's disappearing ecosystems.
On the streets, Australian muralist Tyson Savanah, known as Father Marker, will team up with four Indian artists under the theme Frolicking Through the Fallout. They will paint two large live murals, in Mumbai and Bengaluru, using familiar characters and city identities to depict environmental breakdown alongside resilience and renewal. Ahmedabad closes with a party. The city's flagship weekend ends with a special dance set by BFR Sound System, a hand-built, Jamaican-style reggae rig founded by Delhi Sultanate (Taru Dalmia) and Begum X.
Actor and activist Rajshri Deshpande joins this year's jury, alongside filmmakers and cinema professionals including casting director Dilip Shankar. The festival will also culminate a film fund announced earlier this year in association with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies. With a total corpus of Rs 1.2 crore, it is described as one of the largest initiatives of its kind in India, aimed at supporting the next generation of environmental filmmakers.
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