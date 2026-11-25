ALT EFF brings together films from India and around the world on climate change, wildlife conservation and sustainability. The idea, according to the festival, is to spark conversations and inspire action, and to make environmental storytelling more accessible, engaging and impactful. To do that, it goes well beyond a conventional screening schedule. Artist collaborations, immersive experiences and filmmaker-led initiatives sit alongside the films, which is how a festival that began as a platform for environmental cinema has grown into one of the country's more significant spaces for these stories.

Opening with a Sundance winner

The festival opens with Nuisance Bear, directed by Jack Weisman. The documentary took the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Documentary at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, which makes it one of the biggest international titles on this year's bill. The film looks at the tangled relationship between polar bears, Indigenous communities and human intervention in the Arctic.

Films to put on your list

Time and Water: A Sundance-premiered documentary from Sara Dosa, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind Fire of Love and a Directors Guild of America Award winner for documentary directing.

Yurlu | Country: Winner of the 2025 Walkley Documentary Award, making its Indian premiere here. It follows an Aboriginal elder's last fight to heal a homeland scarred by asbestos, raising questions of health, labour and environmental justice.

Land of Canaan: Naseer Abufarha returns from the US to build a fair-trade network for small-scale olive farmers in Palestine, where generational farming traditions are under threat.

Shifting Baselines: Set in Boca Chica, the launch site of SpaceX, it asks whether the pursuit of space is coming at the expense of the planet we already live on.

Heat: Migrant workers in the Persian Gulf describe daily life amid extreme temperatures and dry winds.

This Tree Won't Fall: Revisits the Chipko Movement through the memories of 83-year-old Sudesha Devi, putting the women behind the movement back at the centre of the story.

Shen Mo's of Kibber: In Spiti, a group of women move from seeing the snow leopard as a threat to protecting it, building sustainable livelihoods around conservation.

How I Fell: A satirical mockumentary on influencer culture and green capitalism that uses humour and mixed media to poke at greenwashing.

Cone: A seven-year-old boy sets out to cut plastic waste, in a charming look at personal responsibility and the difficulty of changing minds close to home.

Other titles in the lineup include It's Only 47°C, Last Night I Dreamed It Was Raining Fish and Tenfa.