While fans eagerly await an official statement regarding the delay, the production team recently offered a promising update on social media. Addressing the current status of the film, the official handle posted, "Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi. CG works going on. RR Going on. Dubbing start cheyyaali. If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast."

With filming officially wrapped, all focus has now shifted to CGI and re-recording. Mahesh takes on the compelling role of Rudhra, acting alongside Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj as Kumbha. Although the April date remains firmly on paper for now, industry whispers suggest the creators are eyeing a late summer release instead. Speculated new premiere dates include July 29, August 5 and August 12. August is currently emerging as the most likely target for audiences to finally witness this monumental cinematic experience.