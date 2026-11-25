SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film Varanasi might not hit theatres on its scheduled release date of April 7, 2027. The ambitious action adventure, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is reportedly heading for a significant postponement as the meticulous director takes additional time to perfect its extensive visual effects.
Conceived as a grand spectacle blending mythology, action and time travel, the project is mounted on a massive technical scale. In fact, it is the very first non-English feature to be shot entirely in IMAX format. Given the heavy reliance on computer-generated imagery to bring this complex world to life, the renowned filmmaker wants to personally review all VFX shots before committing to a final release window. Instead of rushing post-production to meet the original spring deadline, he is determined to ensure the final output meets his famously high standards.
While fans eagerly await an official statement regarding the delay, the production team recently offered a promising update on social media. Addressing the current status of the film, the official handle posted, "Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi. CG works going on. RR Going on. Dubbing start cheyyaali. If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast."
With filming officially wrapped, all focus has now shifted to CGI and re-recording. Mahesh takes on the compelling role of Rudhra, acting alongside Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj as Kumbha. Although the April date remains firmly on paper for now, industry whispers suggest the creators are eyeing a late summer release instead. Speculated new premiere dates include July 29, August 5 and August 12. August is currently emerging as the most likely target for audiences to finally witness this monumental cinematic experience.