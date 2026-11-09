Varanasi plot leak: Viral fan theory links Mahesh Babu to ancient time-travel quest

Following the climactic conflict of the epic, these nine potent stones were supposedly scattered across separate continents. The theory claims that Kumbha enlists Mahesh Babu’s protagonist to retrieve the artefacts across the globe. As one film commentator noted online, "Merging ancient texts with quantum wormholes creates the kind of cinematic canvas Indian audiences have been waiting for."

The narrative takes an unexpected turn when Mahesh discovers Kumbha's true motives. Realising that reuniting the gems will unleash catastrophic, unchecked power, the hero undertakes a perilous journey through a wormhole back to the Treta Yuga. Rather than merely defending the artefacts in the modern era, Mahesh intervenes directly in the ancient war to alter history, ensuring the necklace is never fragmented in the first place.

While the production team has kept official details closely guarded, the ambitious scale suggested by the leak aligns seamlessly with the director's penchant for reimagining cultural epics through modern visual effects. Whether the final film mirrors this speculative plot or ventures down an entirely different path, the frenzy proves that global anticipation for Varanasi is reaching fever pitch.