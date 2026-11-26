Disney has confirmed the release dates of Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, giving fans a clearer picture of the future of James Cameron's blockbuster science-fiction franchise. The fourth instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 21, 2029, while the fifth film will release on December 19, 2031.
According to Disney's updated theatrical release calendar, both films are set for December releases, two years apart. The studio also featured Avatar 4 during its Upfronts presentation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, alongside other upcoming projects, including Black Panther 3 and Incredibles 3.
The announcement comes amid speculation about the franchise's future following the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in the series.
Cameron, who has devoted much of the past two decades to building the Avatar universe, has previously expressed an interest in exploring projects outside Pandora. These include an adaptation of Joe Abercrombie's novel The Devils and a long-gestating film about the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
The filmmaker has also spoken about the possibility of stepping away from the franchise, citing the enormous production costs and the considerable time involved in making each instalment.
Avatar: Fire and Ash grossed USD 1.48 billion worldwide, falling short of the USD 2.32 billion earned by its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water. The box-office performance had fuelled questions about whether the franchise would continue as planned.
Some portions of Avatar 4 have already been shot alongside the previous two films. Cameron had filmed scenes featuring the younger members of the Sully family well in advance, as the fourth instalment will incorporate a time jump of approximately six years.
The franchise stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri and Stephen Lang as Miles Quaritch. The cast of Avatar: Fire and Ash also featured Oona Chaplin as Varang, Britain Dalton as Lo'ak, Jack Champion as Spider and Bliss as Tuk.
Released in 2009, the original Avatar became the highest-grossing film of all time, a record it held until Avengers: Endgame surpassed it. The film introduced audiences to Pandora and its inhabitants, the Na'vi, while setting new benchmarks for visual effects and cinematic technology.
Its 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, went on to become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time, further establishing the franchise as one of cinema's biggest global properties.
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