Marvel Studios has come up with yet another teaser that has fans speculating on what Doctor Doom looks like in Avengers: Doomsday. Within one day of the movie's trailer release, Marvel Studios gave yet another teaser where the eyes of the villain become the focus of attention. Ian McKellen plays the role of Magneto, who tries to take off Doctor Doom's mask. But the eyes of the villain capture everyone's attention as he looks like someone wearing blue or green eyes and not brown eyes.

Could Cillian Murphy be Marvel's secret Doctor Doom?

This announcement came from Marvel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, where Robert Downey Jr. was announced as Victor von Doom. The actor had previously made an uncredited appearance in a mid-credits scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). His casting appeared settled until the latest teaser gave fans something new to investigate.