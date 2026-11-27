Marvel Studios has come up with yet another teaser that has fans speculating on what Doctor Doom looks like in Avengers: Doomsday. Within one day of the movie's trailer release, Marvel Studios gave yet another teaser where the eyes of the villain become the focus of attention. Ian McKellen plays the role of Magneto, who tries to take off Doctor Doom's mask. But the eyes of the villain capture everyone's attention as he looks like someone wearing blue or green eyes and not brown eyes.
This announcement came from Marvel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, where Robert Downey Jr. was announced as Victor von Doom. The actor had previously made an uncredited appearance in a mid-credits scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025). His casting appeared settled until the latest teaser gave fans something new to investigate.
The audience immediately started drawing comparisons between the eyes of Doctor Doom and the brown eyes of Robert Downey Jr. Cillian Murphy, who also played Oppenheimer, has blue eyes. There have been speculations among the fandom that he might be the one wearing the mask.
One fan wrote, "Something is seriously fishy here. RDJ is supposedly playing Doctor Doom, so why is Marvel going to such extreme lengths to hide his face throughout the movie? What are they trying to keep secret? Could Cillian Murphy actually be playing Doom, with RDJ just being a massive misdirection? Or is Marvel secretly planning to bring RDJ back as Iron Man? (sic)" A fan was more direct, declaring, "Damn those eyes! He is no one but Cillian Murphy!! (sic)"
Other theories have emerged indicating that Marvel might be working on something involving many Doctor Dooms. Nevertheless, all these theories have not been proven true. Downey Jr.'s casting is still supported by Marvel, and it has never been proven that Cillian Murphy will play Doctor Doom.
One Avengers fan speculated an interesting theory: "My theory is that the “real” Doom and the one orchestrating everything is Cillian Murphy. The Doctor Doom who will be defeated in Avengers Doomsday is “Murphy’s Doom”, dreamwalking in Tony Stark’s body in their Universe. He himself is in another Universe, “Battleworld”…. and he will transport everyone there (with the Beyonders powers) when he can not win in the dreamwalking body but only after he’s done a massive amount of damage to every living thing in the multiverse. Leading to Secret Wars."