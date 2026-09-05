Fans excited after Marvel installs replica of Doctor Doom's throne at a Philippine Mall

Avengers: Doomsday will introduce us to major Marvel supervillain, Doctor Doom aka Victor von Doom, played by none other than MCU's very own, Robert Downey Jr. Ahead of the release of the film, a replica of the Doom's throne has really excited fans.
As part of the promotions of Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, Doctor Doom's legendary throne has been placed at a mall in the Philippines, open for all visitor to see and even sit on for some amazing pictures!
Videos and images of the interactive promotional experience has been doing rounds on social media and according to reports, if someone posts a picture of the throne on social media, they might just be in for a surprise and receive a special coin. However, this offer is reportedly on till Sunday.
Doom's throne is simple yet grand, revealing very little about what to expect from the character. "I need one for my home", one fan commented on X. "They built the throne before they even dropped a proper trailer. Doom already won the marketing war", another comment read. One fan praised Marvel's choice to install the throne in Philippine writing, "I love this for us!! Quite a number of Marvel artists back in the day were Filipino so it's nice to see this really cool Doomsday countdown."
Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom will be a key figure in Avengers: Doomsday and the installation has given a sneak peak into his world. The casting is especially exciting since Robert famously played the flawed hero, Iron Man aka Tony Stark who continues to be one of Marvel's beloved figures. Now, he gets not just a change of role but also belongs to the bad guys!
Filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo return to the franchise to direct Avengers: Doomsday which has been written by Michael Waldron, Stephen McFeely, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers. The movie will hit the theatres on December 18, 2026.