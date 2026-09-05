Fans excited after Marvel installs replica of Doctor Doom's throne at a Philippine Mall

Videos and images of the interactive promotional experience has been doing rounds on social media and according to reports, if someone posts a picture of the throne on social media, they might just be in for a surprise and receive a special coin. However, this offer is reportedly on till Sunday.

Doom's throne is simple yet grand, revealing very little about what to expect from the character. "I need one for my home", one fan commented on X. "They built the throne before they even dropped a proper trailer. Doom already won the marketing war", another comment read. One fan praised Marvel's choice to install the throne in Philippine writing, "I love this for us!! Quite a number of Marvel artists back in the day were Filipino so it's nice to see this really cool Doomsday countdown."