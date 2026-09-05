Avengers: Doomsday reportedly has the longest runtime in MCU history

Currently, the 2019 blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame holds the record for the longest MCU movie with a huge runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute. Few would have thought any other movie can be longer, but if there is one thing that Marvel loves more than anything, it is surprising its fans.

However, ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday Marvel is set to re-release Avengers: Endgame with four minutes of extra footage, titled Avengers Endgame: Encore. So, the original film is anyway preparing to give away its record before finally surrendering to the upcoming release.

Reacting to the news, an X user has commented, "Word!!!! Perfect. Need the whole thing too. Those last 27 mins are going to KILL". "It's an amazing update", another fan said.

It is important to note that, there is no official confirmation regarding the runtime and everything is speculation at the moment. However, given the scale in which the movie has been planned, with multiple characters coming in and the plans to introduce new ones to the franchise, it is not entirely impossible.

Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will release in movie theatres on December 18, 2026.