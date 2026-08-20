Did David Harbour just leak a major Avengers: Doomsday twist? Here's what he said

The MCU has spent the better part of two years running one of the tightest ships in blockbuster history when it comes to Avengers: Doomsday secrecy. Cast members have been coached, contracts have reportedly included eye-watering NDA clauses, and even small details about the film's central mystery — namely, what Robert Downey Jr. is actually doing back in the MCU — have been guarded like nuclear codes.

Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU return remains shrouded in secrecy, but David Harbour may have accidentally added fuel to the Tony Stark theory

Leave it to David Harbour to (maybe) blow it all up in a matter of seconds.

In a recent sit-down with Variety, David — reprising his role as Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, following his appearances in Black Widow and Thunderbolts — was asked to do something simple on paper: recite a line from Doomsday, completely stripped of context. Deadpan, in his signature thick Russian accent, and pointing directly at the interviewer for effect, Harbour said: "You… are Tony Stark."