Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour to reunite as estranged father and daughter in Netflix’s new spy drama

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are all set to reunite onscreen. However, this time they will be seen in a completely new narrative. Netflix has given the green light to a new spy series titled “untitled spy thriller” that is being developed by Jack Thorne. The duo will portray a father-daughter duo whose lives get entangled in a risky endeavour.
In the new show, David Harbour will take up the role of Matt Wolfe, a disgraced former FBI agent turned security consultant. He lives a calm life until the day his estranged daughter Rebecca goes missing while on a mission. Millie Bobby Brown will portray Rebecca, a strong FBI agent who tries to live up to the legacy of her father. Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are reuniting 6 months after Stranger Things became Netflix’s most successful original.
Jinny Howe, Netflix's Head of Scripted Series for the United States and Canada, said in an interview, "We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before. Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite, this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis, is something audiences are going to love."
Jack Thorne, Millie and David will serve as executive producers for the project along with Jake Bongiovi and Robert Brown from PCMA Productions, Joe Hipps and Patrick McDonald from Cut To, which is based out of A24, and KC Wenson from Bravo Axolotl.
Millie had complained of bullying and harassment by David in 2025. David had rejected the claims, saying they were baseless and causing him a nervous breakdown. On the same note, Millie remembered their decade of working together, where she explained that through the 5 seasons of Stranger Things, "our relationship became much more collaborative creatively", and that she had "a lot of gratitude" for that.