Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour to reunite as estranged father and daughter in Netflix’s new spy drama

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are all set to reunite onscreen. However, this time they will be seen in a completely new narrative. Netflix has given the green light to a new spy series titled “untitled spy thriller” that is being developed by Jack Thorne. The duo will portray a father-daughter duo whose lives get entangled in a risky endeavour.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour to lead Netflix’s untitled spy thriller

In the new show, David Harbour will take up the role of Matt Wolfe, a disgraced former FBI agent turned security consultant. He lives a calm life until the day his estranged daughter Rebecca goes missing while on a mission. Millie Bobby Brown will portray Rebecca, a strong FBI agent who tries to live up to the legacy of her father. Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are reuniting 6 months after Stranger Things became Netflix’s most successful original.