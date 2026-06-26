Why did Benny Blanco’s mom ask him to marry Selena Gomez years before their romance?

Music producer Benny Blanco has shared that his mother was the one who told him to marry Selena Gomez years before their romance started.

Benny Blanco’s mom planted the seed of marrying Selena Gomez in his mind years before their romance blossomed

While on a video shoot with the actress-and-singer, Sandra Levin encouraged the 38-year-old record producer to end his relationship and pursue a romance with Selena as she believed they were meant for each other.

During the latest episode of his, 38-year-old rapper-and-actor Lil Dicky and the latter’s wife Kristin Batalucco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Benny said, “2019, I’m shooting a video with Selena. I’m dating someone else, OK? My mom’s on the video shoot, and she says, she’s just sitting there, she’s like, 'Hon, you should marry Selena’. And I was like, 'What?' And she was like, 'You should be dating someone like Selena’.”

Although he and Selena were friendly but not “best friends”, Benny really liked spending time with the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker. He said, “There was like two times in my life where I left a specific session or late video with her where I was like, ‘Wow, she’s so cool. She’s like really cool’.”