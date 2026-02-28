Selena Gomez was in tears before her wedding day, Benny Blanco shares why

Benny Blanco shared an astounding revelation on Thursday, February 26, when he appeared on an episode of the late night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He said that his bride, Selena Gomez had misplaced her handwritten vows just a few days before their wedding day.

The 37-year-old shared that Selena was a mess and cried for the four-five days they couldn't be traced. "She was crying because she couldn’t find [them]", he said.

Benny came through and found the vows, proving once again why he is perfect for Selena. It definitely made him a hero. He added, "I found them, right before the wedding! I didn’t look. I closed my eyes and handed them to her. I swear! I swear I didn’t look."

"But how good is it? It made me look so good. It was like the best thing I could have done. I’m about to marry her and then I find the thing?", Benny added.

Benny and Selena, 33, had a very lavish and emotional wedding with several celebrities present. An insider had shared at the time of their wedding that the newly wed couple had fun and danced all evening, exuding love and warmth.

No matter the small setback, the couple seem to be going strong and are definitely heart-deep in love.