Selena Gomez was in tears before her wedding day, Benny Blanco shares why

American record producer Benny Blanco shared an interesting story from the days leading up to his wedding to actor and singer Selena Gomez in September 2025.
The couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California but the road to the big day had a major hiccup when Selena lost her vows. The 33-year-old had been in tears but Benny eventually saved the day.
Marriages are all about keeping the promises you made on your wedding day when you exchanged vows. What happens when you lose the vows you had written, days before walking down the aisle?
Benny Blanco shared an astounding revelation on Thursday, February 26, when he appeared on an episode of the late night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He said that his bride, Selena Gomez had misplaced her handwritten vows just a few days before their wedding day.
The 37-year-old shared that Selena was a mess and cried for the four-five days they couldn't be traced. "She was crying because she couldn’t find [them]", he said.
Benny came through and found the vows, proving once again why he is perfect for Selena. It definitely made him a hero. He added, "I found them, right before the wedding! I didn’t look. I closed my eyes and handed them to her. I swear! I swear I didn’t look."
"But how good is it? It made me look so good. It was like the best thing I could have done. I’m about to marry her and then I find the thing?", Benny added.
Benny and Selena, 33, had a very lavish and emotional wedding with several celebrities present. An insider had shared at the time of their wedding that the newly wed couple had fun and danced all evening, exuding love and warmth.
No matter the small setback, the couple seem to be going strong and are definitely heart-deep in love.