Ahead of Enola Homes 3, Millie Bobby Brown reveals daughter’s reaction to the franchise

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has talked about her daughter’s unimpressed reaction to seeing her on-screen in Enola Holmes.

What does Millie Bobby Brown’s daughter think about Enola Holmes?

The 22-year-old actress shared that she showed her daughter, whom she shares with husband Jake Bongiovi, the first Enola Holmes movie. During the conversation, which will be available in Happy Sad Confused podcast, Millie said that her daughter “wasn’t interested at all” in seeing her mom in a movie.

“I did show her Enola Holmes 1, and she wasn’t interested at all, and then I said, ’Tis I,’ (and_ she looked up because I sounded like mom, you know?” she said.

Millie added, “She liked it. She watched like five minutes and then got completely disinterested, but it was very nice to be able to show her that, you know, all of my childhood is on Netflix.”

Since expanding their family with their daughter in 2025, Millie and Bongiovi have kept her life relatively private, opting not to publicly share the baby’s name or photos of her face online.