Millie Bobby Brown defends husband Jake Bongiovi after viral parenting criticism

Millie Bobby Brown revealed how most times, judgment is made from one instance without knowing the complete story. This actor highlighted the irony within the attitude held by people regarding the females. She also said, “We're all about empowering girls and, ‘You got it' and ‘You don't need a ma,.' But then when I'm like, ‘OK, I can carry my own things,' people are like, ‘Where's your husband?'” She further said, “Nobody knows my husband. My husband is the most polite, sweet, will-do-anything-for-me. But he also knows I'm capable.”

Kylie Kelce, who has four daughters with her spouse, Jason Kelce, commented Millie Bobby Brown’s statements. “I thought you would because you strike me as the same kind of person,” Millie Bobby Brown responded while both agreed that they were not ‘broken’ individuals.

Millie and Jake quietly tied the knot in May 2024, and followed up by having a second celebration five months later in Italy. They adopted their first daughter in summer 2025 and made the announcement in August of the same year.