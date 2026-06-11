David Harbour reveals mental health breakdown sparked by Millie Bobby Brown rumours

In a recent interview, , David Harbour revealed that he has gone through some hard times after he suffered a mental breakdown due to some misleading reports related to his affair with Millie Bobby Brown. He suffered from a mental breakdown that was very confusing, not only to himself but to the people who surrounded him.

David Harbour details breakdown and claims over false reporting

David Harbour admitted that he had been through an episode where he went through what he called a mental breakdown and termed it a very confusing experience. It was such an intense feeling and not only affected him but even people close to him. He said that he went through phases of depression and mania.