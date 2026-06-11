David Harbour reveals mental health breakdown sparked by Millie Bobby Brown rumours

In a recent interview, , David Harbour revealed that he has gone through some hard times after he suffered a mental breakdown due to some misleading reports related to his affair with Millie Bobby Brown. He suffered from a mental breakdown that was very confusing, not only to himself but to the people who surrounded him.
David Harbour admitted that he had been through an episode where he went through what he called a mental breakdown and termed it a very confusing experience. It was such an intense feeling and not only affected him but even people close to him. He said that he went through phases of depression and mania.
The actor explained that the breakdown occurred due to false news regarding Millie Bobby Brown, as he stated that she had complained about his behaviour on the sets. These claims also included the news that there were some problems going on behind the scenes.
The story mentions another event in December, wherein David Harbour stole the hat of an individual in a California bar. This happened after Millie Bobbie Brown made a complaint of bullying and harassment against David.
There were disagreements between David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown. However, Harbour insisted that their relationship was one of a familial nature. According to David Harbour, they had been working together for 10 years on the show Stranger Things. They acted as a father-daughter pair on-screen.
Furthermore, he pointed out that they differed a lot, yet managed to find themselves back together again all the time. Millie Bobby Brown also released a comment regarding their collaboration via an email. She noted that their partnership evolved into something much more collaborative.