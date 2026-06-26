Mere Krishn brings together mythology, music and familiar faces to Bengaluru!

Spanning 21 vivid scenes, the three-hour Hindi production traces the many chapters of Krishna’s journey — from his childhood in Vrindavan and the emotional complexities of the Mahabharata to his final moments in Dwarka. More than a retelling, the production explores how stories passed down through generations continue to evolve, finding resonance with audiences beyond temples, texts and television screens.

“Rather than presenting a chronological account of every event, we chose to focus on moments that illuminate his purpose, wisdom, compassion and divine play. The narrative of Mere Krishn is intentionally non-linear, with our sutradhaar, Mahamaya, serving as the guiding force that pieces Krishna’s life story together,” he reveals. Through Mahamaya, the audience journeys across timelines, emotions and philosophies, life story together,” he reveals.