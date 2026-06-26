Mere Krishn brings together mythology, music and familiar faces to Bengaluru!

At a time when ancient stories are finding new audiences through modern formats, Mythic Arc LLP’s immersive theatrical production, Mere Krishn, on the lore of Vishnu’s eighth avatar, has emerged as one of the most talked-about cultural spectacles travelling across India this year. Blending the grandeur of traditional Indian theatre with live music, dance, choreography and digital multimedia storytelling, the production brings one of India’s most revered mythological figures to the stage in a format designed for a contemporary audience.
Directed by Rajiiv Singhh Dinkaar and written by Naresh Katyayan, the production brings together familiar faces and a large-scale stage vision, creating a theatrical experience that sits at the intersection of mythology, performance and contemporary popular culture.
“For us, Mere Krishn was never about creating just another production on the revered god. It was born from a place of devotion. While Shri Krishna’s stories are known and cherished across generations, we felt that many people continue to seek answers to the deeper questions of life through his teachings. He is not merely a historical figure but also a guide, a philosopher, a friend and a way deeper questions of life through his teachings. He is not merely a historical figure but also a guide, a philosopher, a friend and a way of life. Through this production, our intention was to create an experience that allows audiences to connect with Krishna on an emotional, spiritual and philosophical level. Mere Krishn is not just theatre; it is our humble offering at the lotus feet of Shri Krishna,” begins director Rajiiv Singhh Dinkaar.
Spanning 21 vivid scenes, the three-hour Hindi production traces the many chapters of Krishna’s journey — from his childhood in Vrindavan and the emotional complexities of the Mahabharata to his final moments in Dwarka. More than a retelling, the production explores how stories passed down through generations continue to evolve, finding resonance with audiences beyond temples, texts and television screens.
“Rather than presenting a chronological account of every event, we chose to focus on moments that illuminate his purpose, wisdom, compassion and divine play. The narrative of Mere Krishn is intentionally non-linear, with our sutradhaar, Mahamaya, serving as the guiding force that pieces Krishna’s life story together,” he reveals. Through Mahamaya, the audience journeys across timelines, emotions and philosophies, life story together,” he reveals.
Through Mahamaya, the audience journeys across timelines, emotions and philosophies, allowing the story to unfold in a way that reflects the deeper essence of Krishna’s teachings. One of the most beautiful aspects of Mere Krishn is that it explores questions that many have encountered over time but often seek a deeper understanding of. “Why was Krishna called Ranchod? Why did he move from Mathura to Dwarka? What is the deeper significance behind his 16,108 queens? Where and how did he leave his mortal body?” Rajiiv adds.
Adding to its cultural pull is a cast familiar to millions of viewers who grew up watching Indian mythological dramas on screen. Sourabh Raaj Jain, widely recognised for portraying Shri Krishn in the 2013 television series Mahabharata, steps into the titular role, while Pooja Sharma, known for her portrayal of Draupadi and Mahakali, plays Radha. Arpit Ranka, remembered for his powerful portrayal of Duryodhan in Mahabharata, takes on the roles of Kans and Duryodhan.
“While audiences certainly have a strong emotional connection with these actors because of their earlier portrayals, our primary consideration was their ability to bring authenticity, discipline and emoactors because of their earlier portrayals, our primary consideration was their ability to bring authenticity, discipline and emotional depth to the stage. Theatre demands a very different skill set compared to other media. Every performance is live, immediate and deeply connected with the audience. Their experience, dedication and understanding of these characters made them natural choices for this production,” he tells us.
Music is the soul of Mere Krishn, bringing together classical influences, devotional compositions, folk elements and cinematic orchestration, with each piece carefully crafted to complement the narrative and enhance the audience’s emotional journey. “We aimed to create a soundscape that remains deeply rooted in Indian traditions while carrying the emotional depth and scale of contemporary theatre. Bringing together live sound effects, recorded vocals, choreography and dramatic transitions requires extensive rehearsals and meticulous technical coordination,” he elucidates.
The music is complemented by a visual world that feels grand while remaining emotionally intimate.
“Through elaborate costumes, detailed props, immersive lighting, large-scale visuals and carefully designed stagecraft, we attempt to transport costumes, detailed props, immersive lighting, large-scale visuals and carefully designed stagecraft, we attempt to transport audiences into Shri Krishna’s universe. The biggest challenge was maintaining visual depth and scale while ensuring that the emotional core of every scene remained the focus. For us, dance is another language of storytelling. Every movement is designed to express emotion, character, philosophy and narrative progression. The choreography draws inspiration from India’s rich classical traditions while also embracing contemporary theatrical movement where required. The objective is not merely to impress visually but to deepen the audience’s understanding and emotional connection with the story being told,” he concludes.
INR 4,000 onwards. June 26 & 27, 2 pm & 7 pm. June 28, 1 pm & 6 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.