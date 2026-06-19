Queer artiste, sitarist, Mr Gay India and surfer, Vrujen Andhare, to perform at Karnataka Swabhimana Habba 2026

The performance itself is a celebration of Pride. The music challenges assumptions about what classical music can be. It steps outside traditional boundaries while maintaining deep respect for the traditions from which it comes. The poetry does something similar by exploring identity, vulnerability and self-expression. To me, Pride has always been about expanding possibilities; creating space for people to exist beyond boxes and labels. My music attempts to do exactly that. I strongly believe music plays a vital role in movements like these because music is inherently borderless. It transcends language, gender, identity and ideology. While we often try to categorise music into genres and neat boxes, the most powerful music inevitably escapes them. This message has become even more personal for me over the last year. Following a heart attack and subsequent recovery, I have been forced to re-evaluate what truly matters. The experience brought me back to myself, towards health, sobriety, mindful living and a renewed commitment to following my heart. As the current Mr Gay World India 2026 representative, my advocacy platform is #HeartFirst, the belief that we can honour both our health and our dreams. I want to help create more spaces where wellbeing and creativity coexist, where people are encouraged to care for themselves while also pursuing the lives they genuinely want to live. Events like Preetiya Habba are important because they make those possibilities visible.