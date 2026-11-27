Getting into the skin of a character is a process that calls for both introspection and imagination, and Preity believes in drawing from a little bit of both when bringing a role to life. "While I'm still learning the different ways to get into the skin of a character, which is a wonderful process in itself, I'd say it's a fair mix of both. Some roles require you to really dig deep, introspect and draw from your personal experiences, while others are so new and unfamiliar that you have to build an entire world for the character you're playing to truly understand them. You have to imagine how different scenarios would play out in that world and work from there."

Has the engineer in Preity made way for the artiste, or do the two still work hand in hand? " I think I have a bit of an analytical mind, and it has shaped the way I look at everything, not just work. I tend to break things down and think them through before making a decision. In acting, it helps me dissect a script, understand a character's logic and see how one scene connects to the larger story. Creativity gives me the instinct, while the analytical side gives me structure and a sense of clarity."

While she continues to learn with every project, we were curious about the actors and filmmakers who inspired her growing up and shaped the way she looks at acting and cinema. "Honestly, I don't think I can point to just one person. This field is an ocean of learning, and I'm still a student in it. Every set and every challenge teaches me something new. From actors, I learn how differently people prepare, how they find a character and how they approach a scene. From directors, I learn how they approach a story and perceive people and their emotions. By watching the crew at work, I've also learnt about the craft and the discipline behind it. So, I'd say my influences keep changing and growing with every project, and I love that."

Moving beyond the craft, we also touch upon the expectations that come with being a woman in cinema and whether Preity feels the need to challenge them in her own way. "I think a lot of women before me have already done that, and it's truly inspiring. They've broken barriers and made space for the rest of us. I hope to do the same in my own way as I navigate my career."

From on-screen choices to off-screen appearances, we ask Preity if she feels women in cinema are judged more closely and how she handles those expectations. "Yes, I feel women are subjected to quite a bit of judgement. But I do feel that times are already changing. For me, I try to make choices that can help every girl feel comfortable in her own skin and support a sense of self-worth, through both my work and my choices."

There's no denying that Aasa Kooda was a game-changer for Preity. We take a look back at the viral sensation and how it transformed her career. "It changed everything. It gave me a platform and visibility among people that I didn't have before. This opened doors for me. I started getting more opportunities and auditions, which is what every actor hopes for. I'm very grateful for it, and I try to see that attention as a responsibility to keep working hard and earn the opportunities that have come my way."

Between reel-life characters and carefully curated social media moments, how much do people really know about an actor? "I try to keep my sense of self intact. I know who I am, what I value and what grounds me. I've also accepted that people might never really know the real me, and that's okay. They see a version of me through my work and what I choose to share, and that's their perception. I try to stay true to myself and base my self-esteem on how hard I work. It's my way of being grateful to the people who are the reason I get to do what I do."

We end on a thoughtful note, with Preity opening up about the one quality she wishes to get better at embracing. "Self-belief! I really admire people who trust themselves enough to back their instincts and push themselves without second-guessing. It's something I'm still working on, one day at a time."

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