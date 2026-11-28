Two years after the much-discussed Barbenheimer phenomenon of 2023, Hollywood is gearing up for another major box-office clash. Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three are set to arrive in theatres just a day apart this December. While Doomsday will release on December 17, Dune 3 is scheduled to hit screens on December 18. However, Villeneuve is not particularly pleased about the clash, admitting that he is ‘deeply disappointed’ about having to compete with one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

Denis Villeneuve is ‘deeply disappointed’ about Dune 3 clash

In an interview, Villeneuve spoke about the unexpected box-office battle. He recalled how the first Dune film arrived towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic but managed to perform well despite the difficult circumstances.