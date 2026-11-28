Two years after the much-discussed Barbenheimer phenomenon of 2023, Hollywood is gearing up for another major box-office clash. Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three are set to arrive in theatres just a day apart this December. While Doomsday will release on December 17, Dune 3 is scheduled to hit screens on December 18. However, Villeneuve is not particularly pleased about the clash, admitting that he is ‘deeply disappointed’ about having to compete with one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises.
In an interview, Villeneuve spoke about the unexpected box-office battle. He recalled how the first Dune film arrived towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic but managed to perform well despite the difficult circumstances.
The sequel, Dune: Part Two, was initially scheduled for release in autumn but was postponed to the end of winter because of the Hollywood strikes. Although the film was successful, its release journey was far from smooth.
Villeneuve thought the third instalment would finally have a regular release without such disruptions. However, Marvel’s decision to schedule Avengers: Doomsday just a day before his film changed those plans.
“The third time, I said to myself, ‘Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight. We will have a normal release.’ Then Disney put the biggest franchise of all time against us. I’m no fool. Those movies are a mammoth,” he said.
The filmmaker explained that moving the release date was not an option because the film had already committed to its December schedule and an IMAX release.
"So I was deeply disappointed. But we had committed to this date, to IMAX. It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema,” he said.
Although disappointed, Villeneuve remains hopeful about the film's box-office prospects. Describing Dune as a smaller but powerful contender against the Avengers, he said he hoped it would survive the competition. "Dune is not a mammoth like the Avengers, but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive," stated Villeneuve.
He also suggested that the simultaneous releases could result in one of the biggest box-office weekends in history.
What are Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday about?
Directed by Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three is based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Brian K. Vaughan. Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, alongside Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Pattinson.
Meanwhile, Anthony and Joe Russo direct Avengers: Doomsday, which features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The film brings together the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men as they face a threat amid the collapse of the multiverse.