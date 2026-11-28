Hanuman Ansh, the biopic of the revered saint of Uttarakhand, Baba Neem Karoli, has been one of the biggest hits of 2026. With just a budget of INR 1.7 crore, the movie is reported to have earned more than INR 460 crore. The director of the movie, Vishal Chaturvedi, says his stubbornness and 28-day-long marketing campaign helped him achieve this huge success.
With very little hype around its release on August 7, the movie initially failed to attract audiences. The earnings from the movie were around INR 1.08 crore in week, and INR 0.40 crore in week 2, according to reports. The tour of Vishal Chaturvedi and his colleagues started on August 15, Indian Independence Day. They toured Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh, where they visited one city each day. The tour started at Harni Hanuman Mandir in Vadodara, then at Kashtabhanjan Hanuman Mandir in Ahmedabad.
In a PTI interview, Vishal said, "We travelled 28 days nonstop. We covered one city a day, where we went to a few theatres and maybe temples and big trusts like that." The group went to visit movie theatres, temples, and other religious organisations to promote the movie. In theatres, they tried to encourage those who liked the movie to talk to others about it. At temples, they asked for permission to talk about the movie and put up posters.
The plan was slowly paying off. Hanuman Ansh started playing at 25 theatres that became 110 within a week's time, followed by 150 and even more than 200 theatres. Vishal Chaturvedi commented that Hanuman Ansh had been getting 50 theatres per day.
He further added, "The jump was 50 theatres every day. And then in the third or fourth week, it literally blasted. From 100 to 200 theatres, it went to 7,000 shows."
The journey ended on September 11 when Vishal Chaturvedi got sick. The team kept concentrating on reaching out to more audiences instead of worrying about their profit figures. They realised how successful the movie was when the total collections were past INR 250 crore.
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