Hanuman Ansh, the biopic of the revered saint of Uttarakhand, Baba Neem Karoli, has been one of the biggest hits of 2026. With just a budget of INR 1.7 crore, the movie is reported to have earned more than INR 460 crore. The director of the movie, Vishal Chaturvedi, says his stubbornness and 28-day-long marketing campaign helped him achieve this huge success.

How Hanuman Ansh found its audience through a 28-day road trip

With very little hype around its release on August 7, the movie initially failed to attract audiences. The earnings from the movie were around INR 1.08 crore in week, and INR 0.40 crore in week 2, according to reports. The tour of Vishal Chaturvedi and his colleagues started on August 15, Indian Independence Day. They toured Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh, where they visited one city each day. The tour started at Harni Hanuman Mandir in Vadodara, then at Kashtabhanjan Hanuman Mandir in Ahmedabad.